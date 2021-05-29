Global E-passport Market Size & Share to Rise at Significant CAGR for Forecast Year 2020-2030

Additional protection layer not found in standard passports is provided by e-passport often referred to as biometric passports. This relates to a person’s biometric details contained in an electronic chip within the passport of the client. An e-passport has an E-Chip that has the same data as the bearer’s name, birth date, and any other biographical details on the passport tab. E-passports are used mostly to validate a traveler’s identity on foreign flights. The main biometric methods included in this application include fingerprint, face, and iris recognition.

Global E-passport Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of 22.69% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The growing need to improve passport protection to address the economic danger of identity fraud is fueling the growth of the e-passport market in particular. Increased global travel demands a high degree of protection for both business and pleasure purposes. Standard passports that do not have biometric capabilities risk traveling on foreign flights to illegal passengers. Such ill-intentioned passengers are at risk of obstructing passengers’ safety on the air. E-passport is thus a secure solution to avoid such situations, which fuels the demand for e-passports.

Global E-Passport Market: Key Players

Atlantic Zeiser

Arjo Systems

PrimeKey

ASK

Muhlbauer Group

Entrust

Gemalto

Safelayer S.A. Savvy players

Oberthur

Multos International

M2SYS

Kona I

Edaps Overseas

Other Prominent Players

Global E-Passport Market: Segments

Biometric segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global E-passport Market is segmented by technology into radio frequency identification (RFID) and biometric. The Biometric, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 due to its intensifying use in the end-user vertical. Standard passports that do not have biometric capabilities have risk traveling on foreign flights to illegal passengers. Such ill-intentioned passengers run the risk of hampering passenger’s in-flight safety. Biometrics is a trustworthy measure to avoid such scenarios, thus driving this segment.

Global E-Passport Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased leisure and business travel

Growing need to improve passport protection to address the economic danger of identity fraud is fueling the growth of e-passport market in particular. Increased global travel demands a high degree of protection for both business and pleasure purposes. Standard passports that do not have biometric capabilities risk traveling on foreign flights to illegal passengers. Such ill-intentioned passengers are at risk of obstructing passengers’ safety on the air.

Restraint

Lack of awareness regarding E-passport Market existence

The high initial implementation costs and cost-effective e-passport availability could hinder the growth of the market. Most key players restrict themselves due to high initial costs and thus limiting the market growth.

Global E-passport Market report also contains analysis on:

E-passport Market Segments: into

By Technology Radiofrequency identification (RFID) Biometric

By Application Type Leisure Business travel Identification/Proof Immigration/Border Control

By Hardware Antenna Processor/Chip



