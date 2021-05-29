Juvenile Goods Share Surge to New Values for Forecast Year 2020-2030

Juvenile goods are commonly made for kids and children under the age of twelve. Strollers, prams, carriers, cribs, cradles, and cots are among the things available. The market for durable juvenile goods is divided into product categories, age groups, end-users, distribution networks, and regions. All safety requirements are followed when making childcare and juvenile products. The goods for children’s use are heavily supervised. As a result, the protection of children’s goods is a major concern, and many countries have enacted their own rules and regulations. The durable juvenile goods market is expected to be driven by increasing parental disposable income, a growing female population, and increased urbanization. Childcare centers and daycare facilities also use a wide range of children’s products, which has a positive effect on the global demand for durable juvenile products.

Global Durable Juvenile Products Market: Key Players

Babylove

Mothercare

MeeMee

Newell Rubbermaid

Goodbaby

Dorel

Britax

Stokke LLC

Peg Perego

Other Prominent Players

Global Durable Juvenile Products Market: Segments

Strollers segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Durable Juvenile Products Market is segmented by product type into Strollers, Child Seats, and Baby Career. Strollers segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Since infant seats are so high, having a stroller that can fit your child’s car seat can help you save your back. You can move the baby from the car to the stroller without waking him up with these strollers.

Online segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Durable Juvenile Products Market is segmented by distribution channel into Maternity and Childcare Store, Brand store, supermarket and online. Over the forecast period, the online distribution channel is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Sales via this channel have been powered by the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms among manufacturers and high internet penetration.

Global Durable Juvenile Products Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased income and rapid urbanization

Surging demand of Durable Juvenile Products Market from numerous end-user industries is the key factor contributing in the market growth. Juvenile goods are made to last and are crafted with a child’s comfort and protection in mind. Strollers, prams, carriers, and infant cots and cradles offer comfort for the child while easing and encouraging the parents’ lives. Globally, the durable juvenile products market is being driven by increasing birth rates and rapid urbanization. Parents’ discretionary income has increased their buying power, which has a positive effect on business growth. Parents are increasingly worried about their children’s protection and comfort, which has resulted in increased sales of childcare products around the world. Due to rapid urbanization and the easy availability of these goods on e-commerce websites, the adoption of durable juvenile products is growing.

Adoption of smart products and technology development

Manufacturers have been motivated to design and develop technologically innovative juvenile goods as a consequence of a range of technical interventions. Smart devices such as smart cribs and smart strollers have emerged as a result of technological advances, and these products are expected to increase in popularity in the near future. High-tech products with improved functionalities offer greater ease and comfort during use. People are increasingly adopting smart products, which are expected to increase sales of smart durable juvenile products in the coming years.

Restraint

Declining birth rates and high raw material costs

The market faces a number of obstacles, including declining birth rates, high raw material costs, stringent safety regulations, and a lack of awareness.

Global Durable Juvenile Products Market report also contains analysis on:

Durable Juvenile Products Market Segments:

By Product Type Strollers Child Seats Baby Carrier

By Application Maternity and Childcare Store Brand Store Supermarket Online



