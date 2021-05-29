Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Size & Share to Show Highest Growth During Forecast Period 2020-2030

Cooking equipment is used to prepare food for public consumption, and commercial cooking refers to any activity or company that prepares food for public consumption. These establishments are generally categorized as quick service, also known as fast-food restaurants, which include fast food such as burgers, chicken, pizza, and sandwiches, as well as short order restaurants where table service is not needed but the kitchen and dining rooms are equipped for cooking and quick service. Full-service restaurants, also known as dinner houses or white tablecloth restaurants, are another choice. Table facilities, clubs, sit-down cafeterias, and fine dining operations are examples of commercial restaurants where the focus is on the dining experience and ambiance, while non-commercial restaurants provide food services found in schools and hospitals.

Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. This growth is anticipated due increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Commercial Cooking Equipment. The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the global Commercial Cooking Equipment industry.

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Edward Don & Company

Fujimak Corporation

Manitowac Company Inc.

Rational AG

AB Electrolux

Other Prominent Players

Ovens segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market is segmented by product type into Braising Pans, Broilers, Cook-chill Systems, Fryers, Ovens, Cookers, Ranges, Kettles, Steamers,, and Others. Ovens segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. This is due to the high expense of ovens and the vast number of people who use them in the food service industry. Convection ovens are commonly used in restaurants and other food service establishments. The market is being guided by a rise in demand for combi ovens due to their flexibility. Furthermore, the advent of sustainable ovens, an increase in the number of fast service restaurants, a rise in people’s preference for ready-to-eat items, and the introduction of smarter features all lead to market growth.

Online segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market is segmented by End user into Full-Service Restaurant & Hotels, Quick Service and Catering Service. Over the forecast period, the QSR user segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Because of the increasing trend of foreign and local QSR outlets, as well as the opening of new QSR brands, the segment is expected to positively impact market growth over the forecast period. With casual dining brand outlets entering new geographies, regional QSR brands are expected to grow. Due to an increasing demand for innovative and efficient kitchen appliances among end-use industries, both global and local fast-food chains are deploying technologically updated kitchen appliances. Demand for advanced appliances with digital solutions is expected to grow as QSRs demand more innovation in the equipment market. Also, since QSRs place a premium on menu creativity, comfort, and low prices, there is a need for more mechanized commercial equipment in kitchens, which is driving the market for commercial kitchen appliances.

Drivers

Evolving habits of people and increasing use of smart kitchen appliances

Surging demand of Commercial Cooking Equipment Market from numerous end user industries is the key factor contributing in the market growth. A major factor driving the growth of the Commercial Cooking Equipment Market is people’s evolving habits and a move toward balanced and low-calorie foods all over the world. Additionally, increasing customer awareness and tourism spending are pushing up the market for commercial cooking equipment in hotels and restaurants all over the world. Furthermore, the increasing use of smart kitchen equipment, such as equipment with sensors that can communicate with handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets, is propelling the growth of the Commercial Cooking Equipment Industry. Rising demand and rising public health issues have prompted the deployment of upgraded Commercial Cooking Equipment in commercial spaces, which is expected to contribute significantly to the Commercial Cooking Equipment Market’s growth.

Development of internet of things and rise in disposable income

With the growing development and acceptance of the internet of things and artificial intelligence, hic is assisting customers in sustaining continuous operations, such as Elanpro, which recently introduced an IoT powered connected refrigerator. As a result, technical advances are propelling the Commercial Cooking Equipment Market forward. Technological advances in the food industry, increasing disposable income, and the launch of new cost-effective products are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Commercial Cooking Equipment Market.

Restraint

Volatility in material prices and capital expenditure

Volatility in raw material prices and major capital expenditures for setting up manufacturing plants are expected to stifle the Commercial Cooking Equipment Market’s growth.

By Product Type Braising Pans Broilers Cook-chill Systems Fryers Ovens Cookers Ranges Kettles Steamers Others

By End user Full-Service Restaurant & Hotels Quick Service Catering Service



