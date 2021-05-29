Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Market Report Analyzes Statistics At The Regional And Country Levels and Forecast 2020-2030

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market to surpass USD 125.1 Million by 2030 from USD 23.5 Million in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 38.6% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The rising geriatric population and the growing need to expand healthcare access, cost benefits of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, benefits of RPM to reduce the burden on medical resources, advancements in telecommunications, growing incidences of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in telehealth and RPM are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the need to maintain the average healthcare expenditure is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market. Furthermore, their high capability to monitor various chronic conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer, is expected to fuel the demand for remote patient monitoring systems.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology used to collect medical and health-related data from individuals at one location and electronically transmit it to a healthcare provider at another location. RPM is used to remotely monitor and analyze physiological parameters such as blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, vital signs, heart rate, and blood sugar, which improves the quality of care, quality of life, and allows early prediction of aggravations and exacerbations. This reduces the number of emergency department visits and the duration of hospitalization. Remote patient monitoring technology comprises day-to-day monitoring devices, such as glucometers for patients with diabetes and heart or blood pressure monitors for patients getting cardiac care. Information can be sent to a physician’s workplace by using telehealth communication links, by using a software application installed on the patient’s internet-capable computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-564

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Omron Corporation

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: Segments

Heart Monitor Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market is segmented by type as heart monitors, breath monitors, hematology monitors, multi-parameter monitors, and others. The Heart Monitor segment is estimated to lead the market with a share of over 80.0% of remote patience monitoring market in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Heart rate monitor is identified as the dominating product sub-segment due to the increasing incidence of cardiac conditions globally. The surge in the number of individuals with heart disorders has led to the increased usage of these monitors. The multi-parameter remote monitoring devices are used not only by medical professionals but also by the health-conscious population, as sleep and activity monitors fall in these categories. The increased death rate due to chronic diseases across the developed countries, such as the United States, and the developing countries, raise awareness among the people to use early and easy monitoring devices.

Cardiovascular disease Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market is segmented by application into cancer treatment, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes treatment, sleep disorder, weight management and fitness monitoring, and others. Cardiovascular disease emerged as the leading application segment in 2019 and accounted for over 30.0% of the market share. Globally rising geriatric population and the crisis of chronic diseases are expected to be the high impact rendering drivers for the growth over the forecast period. The cardiovascular disease treatment segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of the disease. RPM technologies come into role play and identify small changes in the patient’s physiological data and promote self-monitoring. Thus, it reduces readmissions and prevents avoidable hospitalizations. Moreover, these technologies decrease the number of unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office and reduce travel-related expenses that are necessary to receive quality medical care.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected] https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-564

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

Chronic heart diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the world. Chronic care management accounts for 75% of the healthcare costs. The increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions places an enormous financial burden on the caregivers. Thus, it reduces readmissions and prevents avoidable hospitalizations. Moreover, these technologies decrease the number of unnecessary trips to the doctor’s office and reduce travel-related expenses that are necessary to receive quality medical care. Hence, the increasing focus on a healthy lifestyle, the growing trend of self-monitoring and preventive medicine, and increasing concern for the constant monitoring of health parameters of patients are expected to drive the growth of the overall market.

Rising Geriatric Population

The growing geriatric population and their rising demand for a better lifestyle along with quality care and cost-effective treatment are anticipated to fuel market growth. The growth of this population segment will boost the demand for healthcare and long-term care services and greatly increase the burden on governments and health systems. This will prove favorable to the market for remote patient monitoring. Remote patient monitoring can enhance the overall reach of and access healthcare while reducing unnecessary visits, hospital admissions & readmissions, and the time and costs involved in traveling to meet healthcare professionals

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-market/564

Restrain

Stringent Regulatory Framework

The major factors, such as lack of awareness and issues pertaining to price constraints, restrain the growth of the RPM market. Despite significant factors driving the wider adoption of remote patient monitoring systems, resistance from the healthcare industry professionals toward the adoption of the patient monitoring system, lack of proper reimbursement policies, and stringent regulatory framework are the challenges faced by the market.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market report also contains analysis on:

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Segments:

By Type : Heart Monitors Breath Monitors Hematology Monitors Multi-parameter Monitors Other

By Application : Cancer Treatment Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Treatment Sleep Disorder Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring Other Applications

By End User : Home Care Settings Hospital/Clinics Other



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-564

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube