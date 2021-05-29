Video Streaming Market Size and Share is Expected to Surpass USD 2.3 billion by 2030

Video Streaming Market also known as media streaming, is video content that can be transmitted over the internet in the required format and played immediately rather than being stored on the device’s hard drive. Streaming refers to listening to music or viewing a video in real-time rather than having to wait for the video to download and then watch it. Streaming videos are generally sent from a compact pre-recorded video file which can be sent simultaneously over multiple users. Any device with internet access and applications capable of uncompressing the contents may benefit from the Video Streaming services.

Global Video Streaming Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.96% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Some of the major factors determining the industry’s growth are the significant growth of the media and entertainment industry and the growing demand for high-quality content streaming over smart devices. Compared to conventional cable and satellite services, Video Streaming services offer greater ease of access, interoperability, comfort, and functionality. Furthermore, the use of advanced services technology and the delivery of custom content have created a huge appeal for the industry, and profits are expected to accelerate over the next few years.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-649

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global Video Streaming Market: Key Players

Rakuten (Japan)

Facebook (US)

Netflix (US)

Amazon (US)

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

YouTube (US)

Apple (US)

Home Box Office (US)

Roku (US)

IndieFlix (US)

Kakao (South Korea)

Line (Japan).

Other Prominent Players

Global Video Streaming Market: Segments

Smartphone segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Video Streaming Market is segmented by Device Type Smartphones; Smart TVs; Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets; Gaming Consoles; Set-top Box; and Others. The smartphone category is anticipated to dominate global market share in 2020. Due to an increased smartphone use to stream facilities over-the-top and expansion in the target market for large display smartphones in developed economies, it is anticipated to stay dominant during the projected timeframe. The segment is predicted to see strong growth in the coming years as cost-effective android smartphones have arrived, democratizing online gaming and bringing gameplay to millions of smartphone users.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected] https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-649

Global Video Streaming Market Dynamics

Drivers

New platform

It is expected, in the future, that Video Streaming operators will offer more live streaming. Moreover, with brief news reaching Periscope, Facebook Live, and even YouTube, Video Streaming content will see an important transformation. Broadcasters in the US work with MVPDs to provide ready versions of live and linear videos that can be packed into video streaming offerings to boost the market growth. In the United States, they are providing live and linear feeds that can serve the Video Streaming market. As the COVID-19 pandemic began, streaming of live content, which is opportunistic for the market, increased dramatically.

Restraint

Lack of regulation

Slow internet speed and low coverage is anticipated to hinder the market growth in the forecasted period. The internet has still not penetrated in all parts of the globe thus making it difficult for people to access the internet and services based on it. Moreover, data plans in most parts of the world are still costly thus making it difficult for people to purchase it. Such factors could hinder the market growth in the forecasted period.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/global-video-streaming-market/649

Global Video Streaming Market report also contains analysis on:

Video Streaming Market Segments:

By Device Type: Smartphones Smart TVs Laptops Desktops and Tablets Gaming Consoles Set-top Box Others

By End user into Health & Fitness Government Media & Entertainment Education & Training IT & Telecom E-commerce BFSI Other



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-649

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USAs

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube