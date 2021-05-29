Global Indoor Air Quality Market Opportunities And Future Trends For Forecast Year 2020-2030

The wellbeing, comfort, and health of the people inside the building is affected by indoor air quality. The nearby air pollution has its own set of regulations characterized and monitored in countries around the world. The air quality monitoring system is aimed at preventing hazardous air pollution by people and the environment. In the last few years, the market for indoor air quality monitoring systems showed substantial growth and is projected to increase during the forecast period.

Global Indoor Air Quality Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.6% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The increased public awareness of air pollution and its impact on health and the environment is one of the major elements going to boost the market growth. Additional aspects for the market growth include rising smart home’s popularity, efficient policy controls and surveillance of indoor air pollution, and increased R&D funding for appropriate air pollution monitoring.

Global Indoor Air Quality Market: Key Players

Aprilaire

Camfil

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Filters Inc.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mann+Hummel

Munters Ab

Other Prominent Players

Global Indoor Air Quality Market: Segments

Continuous segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Indoor Air Quality Market is segmented by sampling method Type into continuous, passive, intermittent, manual, and stack sampling. During the projected timeline, the Continuous segment is expected to have the highest market share. The largest proportion was represented in 2020 by the continuous sampling method segment. The results are the rapid improvement of advanced sustained monitoring systems and the large installed base of air monitoring stations, which can be directly linked to the implementation of supported government regulations on efficacious air pollution monitoring throughout other large market areas.

Government agencies segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Indoor Air Quality Market is divided by Application into the pharmaceutical industry, government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, smart city authority, and others. The largest proportion was accounted for in 2020 by government agencies and academic institutions. The large proportion of this segment is due to strict environmental regulation, increased government investment in efficacious AQM, and enhanced installation of AQM stations around the world.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased public awareness

Increased public awareness of air pollution and its impact on health and the environment is one of the major elements going to boost the market growth. Additional aspects for the market growth include rising smart home’s popularity, efficient policy controls and surveillance of indoor air pollution, and increased R&D funding for appropriate air pollution monitoring.

Restraint

Lack of regulation

Rising cost and high maintenance of products, technical restrictions on these devices, and lack of knowledge in emerging economies are some of the key constraints on the indoor air quality monitor market.

Global Indoor Air Quality Market report also contains analysis on:

Indoor Air Quality Segments:

By Sampling Method: Continuous, passive Intermittent Manual Stack sampling

By Application Pharmaceutical industry Government agencies and academic institutes Commercial and residential users Petrochemical industry Power generation plants Smart city authority Others



