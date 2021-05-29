Power Rental Market Share to be Double During Forecast Year 2020-2030

Power Rental Market to surpass USD 13.4 billion by 2030 from USD 8.9 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The growing demand for power and the availability of new personalized rental solutions for compressed air are the key factors driving the growth of the global market for power rentals. The key benefit of renting power equipment is the abandonment of upfront investment, tax reductions, improved infrastructure, reduction of balance sheet burden, and avoidance of transport and storage costs. Due to different macroeconomic factors and extensive industrial movement, an increase in power demand is observed. These factors are contributing to the rapid growth of the worldwide power rental market.

Power Rental is characterized as a power that is leased out for a particular amount of time and is controlled by either a written or verbal agreement. Power rental signifies the facility of temporarily renting generators or power plants for providing energy to industrial units. In many industries, power rental is increasingly used, as it can supply instant power, such as for power outages in remote areas without power networks. Increased end-customer advantage, increased profitability, fuel management, fleet management, reliability, design alignment, and after-sales service are the advantages of power rental. Industries need a constant power supply to prevent financial losses. Industries, therefore, use additional power by adopting short-term measures, such as leasing or leasing additional power by the use of diesel generators to meet their power needs.

Power Rental Market: Key Players

Atlas Copco AB

AGGREKO PLC

Ashtead Group plc

Bredenoord

BOWMAN POWER

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Kohler Co.

One Source Equipment Rentals, Inc.

Power Rental Market: Segments

Continuous power segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Power Rental Market is segmented by applications as peak shaving, continuous power, standby. baseload/continuous segment held the leading position with a market share of around 43.5% in the power rental market in 2019. To provide a continuous electricity supply, the baseload or continuous power plant needs minimum power generation. Geothermal power plants, tidal power plants, and coal-fired power plants are the other types of continuous power plants, among others. As continuous-power generators are used in a wide range of settings, including mines, manufacturing sites, construction sites, and oil and gas plants, the continuous power group is expected to produce the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Power Rental Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing foreign investments along with ongoing technological advancements

The share of the diesel power rental market will be complemented by rising foreign investment along with ongoing technological developments, including high reliability and performance. Frequent power cuts and blackouts would have a positive effect on the outlook of the sector, along with aging transmission and distribution lines. Without the additional facilities, the rental units can quickly be set up and can be demobilized to support other projects after fulfilling the demand. Some of the main factors confirming the demand scenario are easy to supply, longer life cycle, and higher fuel energy density. Gas-based power rental demand would be motivated by the implementation of strict government guidelines against rising emission rates, followed by increasing adoption of renewable systems. The growth of the market will be enhanced by increasing consumer inclination towards operational suitability & economic viability. Besides, the growing market for green alternatives will shift to sustainability and hybrid technology in line with the shifting emphasis.

Restrain

Stringent emission regulations

Government agencies’ stringent pollution regulations and the impact of oil price volatility on sectors dependent on oil are expected to impede the growth of the global power rental industry. Besides, the increased emphasis on renewable energy is expected to further hamper the growth of this sector in the near future. Several strict regulations have been formulated in the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions to restrict carbon emissions from power generation operations. Such regulations also define the allowable noise levels of diesel generators to reduce the noise emissions generated by the operation of diesel generators. Different nations have their own set of laws and regulations. Multiple emission prevention measures such as silencers, solid foundations, and rubber in shear mounts, canopies, and flexible elbows are offered by many power rentals companies to minimize the noise level, which in turn increases the total cost of generator sets.

Power Rental Market Segments:

Power Rental Market Segments:

By Fuel Type : Diesel Generators Gas Generators

By Power Rating : Up to 50 kW 51 kW–500 kW 501 kW–2,500 kW

By Application : Peak Shaving Standby Power Base Load/ Continuous Load

By End-User : Utilities Oil & gas Events Construction Mining Manufacturing Telecom & Datacenter Others



