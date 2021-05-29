Global Hemp seeds market Size & Share to Show Highest Growth During Forecast Period 2020-2030

Global Hemp seeds market to surpass USD 2.65 billion by 2030 from USD 0.80 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.75% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The market is driven by increasing demand for hemp oil and fibers, particularly for the emerging Asia-Pacific industries, for automotive, development, food and drink, personal care, and textile industries. Increased demand is further anticipated to boost demand for oil paints, prints, fuel, solvents, and chain-saw lubricants, buttocks, and coatings. Moreover, growth in hemp-based production process investment should drive growth in the market.

Cannabis sativa L is the hemp plant that produces hemp seeds. As Hemp is in the same family, the two plants are quite dissimilar from each other and are usually confused with marijuana. Hemp seeds contain less than 1% and marijuana contains more than 20% of psychoactive medicines. The hemp seed is a wonderful and healthy combination of proteins, fibers, essential fats, amino acids, antioxidants, iron, and vitamins that are easily digested. The seeds are the most nutritive seeds and a gift of nature. The seeds contain high amounts of protein. This is one of the powerful foods offered for optimum health and well-being for life.

Global Hemp seeds market: Key Players

Ecofibre (Australia)

GenCanna (US)

Hemp Inc. (US)

South Hemp Tecno (Italy)

HempFlax BV (Netherlands)

Konoplex Group (Russia)

MH Medical Hemp (Germany)

Hemp Oil Canada (Canada)

BAFA (Germany)

Plains Industrial Hemp Processing (Canada)

Canah International (Romania)

Other Prominent Players

Global Hemp seeds market: Segments

Food segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Hemp seed market is segmented by Application Type into Food, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, and Pharmaceuticals. During the projected timeline, the Food segment is expected to have the highest market share. Due to their high vitamin, protein, and omega-3 fatty acid subject matter, the industry of hemp was dominated by the food segment in 2020 owing to the extensive application of hemp seeds and hemp seed oil. Hemp seeds are eaten raw or topped with cereals, smoothies, and yogurt. Increasing consumer awareness on the importance of hemp-based products drives the market for food applications.

Seeds segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Hemp Seeds market is divided by product type into Seeds, Fiber, Shives. As an alternative method of food and feed proteins, hemp seeds and oilcake are used in the food and beverage industry. In soap, lotions, shampoo and shower gels, and beauty products, oil obtained from shredded seeds is used. In the textiles, buildings, food, care products, and animal care industry, growing demand for industrial hemp is anticipated to stimulate growth in the years to come. Seeds are primarily used for oil consumed by the food and beverage industries, personal treatment, and feed. Oil is also used with medicinal and therapeutic nutritious additives such as pharmaceutical products. As a result of increasing demand in the application industries over the projected timeframe, the market for seeds will grow in a CAGR.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Health Benefits

Hemp seeds from plant Cannabis sativa incorporate only tetrahydrocannabinol trace amounts (THC). They are abundant in linoleic (omega-6) and linolenic two vital nutrients (omega-3). Vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin D, calcium and magnesium, as well as potassium are also a component rich in vitamin E. Very low concentrations of plant-based food are a proper source of protein; on the other hand, hemp seeds contain sufficient protein to contribute positively to a vegetarian diet. The addition of hemp seed can be useful to people because it is an important source of linoleic (omega-6) and linolenic acids (omega-3).

Restraint

Strict government regulations

Companies that offer products derived from hemp and hemp seeds need to comply with various regulatory guidelines worldwide. When countries around the world practice different levels of legalization for various kinds of hemp, it may be annoying for producers and stakeholders to act in accordance with the strong regulations rules for producing and selling industrial hemp across multiple areas in the same nation. Furthermore, hemp-containing cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) regulations remain highly variable from country to state, which leads even more to commodity trading problems.

Global Hemp seeds market report also contains analysis on:

Hemp seeds Segments:

By Application Type: Food, Beverages Personal Care Products Textiles Pharmaceuticals

By Product Type Seeds Fiber Shives



