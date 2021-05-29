Global P2P Payment Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2020-2030

Global P2P Payment Market to surpass USD 1927.23 million by 2030 from USD 5491.60 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.10% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The growing demand for non-cash payments and the number of mobile and computer owners are the key drivers of market growth. In addition, growing public support will provide ample business growth opportunities. P2P payments are providing consumers with greater conviction, accessibility and have simplified, faster and cheaper transfers. Users can send and receive payments anywhere with the cell phone. This transaction is easy for each computer to configure and retain. Each user is his/her system administrator and can manage his/her shared sources. Moreover, there are relatively lower total costs to create and operate this form of network.

Online solution enables users to transfer funds from the bank account or credit card to another person’s account via Internet, is person to person payments (P2P). The effective PayPal approach involves clients establishing a secure connection between accounts and a reliable party client to designate their bank account or credit card details for money transfer and acceptance. An alternative solution is to provide the number of funds to be transmitted with customers using an online interface or mobile application.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-646

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analyses)

Global P2P Payment Market: Key Players

One97 Communications Ltd.

ClearXchange

CurrencyFair Ltd.

PayPal Pte Ltd

TransferWise Ltd.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

SnapCash

Dwolla Inc.

Square Inc.

Tencent

Other Prominent Players

Global P2P Payment Market: Segments

NFC/smartcard segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global P2P Payment Market is segmented by Transaction mode into NFC/Smartcard, SMS, and Mobile Apps. High demand in the NFC/smartcard category would probably help customers serve better by offering them a simple and hassle-free payment process.

Download Free PDF Report [email protected] https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-646

Global P2P Payment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lower operational cost

P2P payment platform aims to minimize operating costs by lowering the costs of physical branches, hiring, and branch management, thus increasing business growth. Peer to peer payment network offers an effective framework to ensure repayment mechanism for borrowers, which reduces the investor’s market risk. With the aid of a person-to-person payment service, investors can reduce various types of market risks such as interest rate, unemployment levels, and risk of property prices, which further positively impact global business development.

Restraint

Risk Involved

Most people prefer to choose banks over person-to-person payment services as they may pose potential risks and this is an important factor expected to hinder global person-to-person payment market revenue growth. Consequently, service providers are at risk as they provide guarantees against the debt without any collateral, which can result in a loss to providers. That’s another aspect that might negatively affect global person-to-person lending market growth.

Browse detail report with in-depth [email protected] https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/global-p2p-payment-market/646

Global P2P Payment Market report also contains analysis on:

By Transaction mode NFC/Smartcard SMS Mobile Apps

By End-User Consumer Credit payment Real Estate payments Student payment Small Business payment



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-646

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

[email protected]

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube