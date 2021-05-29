Global Wearable Payments market Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, SWOT Analysis, Forecasts – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2030

Global Wearable Payments market to surpass USD 2900 billion by 2030 from USD 350.66 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 23.53% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Substantial growth in demand for Wearable Payments from end-user industries coupled with increased demand for Host Card Emulation (HCE) and growing acceptance of digital payment. HCE allows mobile or wearable devices, without needing access to an authenticated feature, for card imitation on NFC-activated devices. In addition, due to its rapid payment capacity, the continued growth for wearable payment devices is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Many wearable payment systems are used in e-banking platforms. These platforms concentrate on the incorporation of NFC technology in their transactions, which enables smooth payments.

Wearable payments are the protected and secured form of payment provided by customers for the buy-out of goods or services by integrated smart technology. The use of advanced technology, integrated in their wearable devices, is a secure way for consumer payment purchases. It is recognized by many retailers and associations as the tap-and-go payment system, which provides retailers and sellers safe and error-free payment methods. Furthermore, many financial firms offer wearable payment solutions to expand their consumer base worldwide and enhance outdoor shopping experiences.

Global Wearable Payments Market: Key Players

Alibaba Group

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Jawbone

PayPal Inc.

Visa Inc.

Barclays Plc.

Google Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Mastercard

Other Prominent Players

Global Wearable Payments Market: Segments

Barcode segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Wearable Payments Market is segmented by Technology Type into Barcode, Contactless Point of Sale (POS), Near-field Communication Technology (NFC), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). Barcode, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 as distributors is working at checkouts to remove friction and enhance overall customer service. Wearable Payment Systems are encoded with scan-and-go application barcode scanners. This technology helps consumers to check their goods easily when shopping. The barcode system also helps retailers to escape the need for a conventional and permanent point of sale.

Smartwatches segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Wearable Payments Market is divided by Device Type into Smart Rings, Fitness Tracker, Smart Watches, and Others. The Smartwatch segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. Smartwatches are bound to enhance their adoption over the projected timeframe, with the rising emphasis on releasing low-priced smartwatches. These smartphones are accessible via Bluetooth, NFC, or RF to smartphones, making it easier for consumers to pay their bills including Bluetooth connective technology in the devices. Leading companies such as Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc. have, for example, enable customers to use their smartwatches in an efficient way.

Retail segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Wearable Payments is bifurcated by Application into Festival & Life Events, Fitness, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, and Others. Retail, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the growing demand in markets, local businesses, and e-commerce for cashless payments. Many retailers worldwide are now concentrating on informing clients about contactless payment technology, which encourages the use of wearable payment equipment in the retail sector.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for HCE

Substantial growth in demand for Wearable Payments from end-use industries coupled with increased demand for Host Card Emulation (HCE) and growing acceptance of digital payment is projected to boost the growth of the market. HCE allows mobile or wearable devices, without needing access to an authenticated feature, for card imitation on NFC-activated devices.

Restraint

High Cost of Wearable Payment Devices

The high cost associated with wearable devices limits the market growth to high extent. These devices are costly and are not accessible by all. Moreover, risk of getting stolen also restrains the market growth in the near future.

Global Wearable Payments Market report also contains analysis on:

Wearable Payments Market Segments:

By Technology Type Barcode Contactless Point of Sale (POS) Near-field Communication Technology (NFC) Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

By Device Type Smart Rings Fitness Tracker Smart Watches Others

By Application Festival & Life Events Fitness Healthcare Retail Transportation Others



