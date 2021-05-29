Global Flexible Office Market Opportunities And Future Trends For Forecast Year 2020-2030

Global Flexible Office Market to surpass USD 199.13 billion by 2030 from USD 37.54 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.16% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The increase in small- and medium-sized businesses is a trend observed across all major cities of the world, while new working practices are neither location- nor sector-specific. These trends have fueled the flexible office market globally. Rise in the number of startups in the world is also likely to boost market growth. Increased self-employment with the freelance industry growing significantly, the flexible workplace is also expected to grow during the forecasted period.

A place where an organization carries out its day-to-day activities and businesses is known as an office or a workplace. It could be a self-owned building or a part of a building that is rented, owned,, or leased. A flexible office or a shared office space is different from that of a traditional one in terms of layout as well as the environment. Flexible workplaces are not bounded by a specific physical location or a corporate environment. It offers budget-friendly solutions for enterprises with versatile space solutions. A fixed office space is equipped with phone lines, chairs, desks,, and workers have usually been provided the facility of work from home and are called in offices for a period of few hours of week or a month.

Global Flexible Office Market: Key Players

Office Freedom

Serendipity Labs

Croissant

Davinci Virtual

Green desk

Hubble

Instant

Alley

ShareDesk

The Office Group

Other Prominent Players

Global Flexible Office Market: Segments

Co-working space segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Flexible Office Market is segmented by type into private offices, co-working space, virtual offices,, and others. The co-working space segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. In spite of struggling with the sublease model of typical co-working providers, investors are majorly exploring partnerships and vertical integration opportunities within this sector. It has become a trend in past years and is likely to dominate the type segment.

IT and communications segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Flexible Office Market is segmented by application into IT and communications, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods,, and others. The IT and communications sector is expected to dominate the segment due to the increased durability of offices with co-working operators on the rent.

Big brands segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

By space provider,, the market can be divided into big brands and independent brands. Big brands segment registered the highest CAGR in 2020 and is likely to continue doing so in the forecast period due to the increased adoption of hybrid places of work by the SMB’s in order to improve their talent and collaboration.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand of Corporate Firms and Self Employment

Rise in the number of startups and small and medium enterprises in the world is likely to increase the market growth. Increased self-employment with the freelance industry growing significantly, the flexible workplace is also expected to grow during the forecasted period. Space allocation also helps in cost-saving and time efficiency which in turn propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increased demand of corporate firms to acquire spaces on a rental basis is also increasing the market for flexible offices.

Restraint

No Safety of Data and High Operational Cost

There are no such measures to ensure the safety of data and hence this acts as a Restraint in the growth of the flexible offices market. High operational costs reduce the profit margins of SMB’s which also reduces the growth. As a flexible office market is open to all cultures a culture clash threat can also be seen as an issue in the market that negatively impacts it.

Global Flexible Office Market report also contains analysis on:

Flexible Office Market Segments:

By Type Private offices Co-working space Virtual offices Others

By Application IT and communications Media and entertainment Retail Consumer goods Others

By Space Provider: Big brands Independent brands



