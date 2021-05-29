Global EGRC Market Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, SWOT Analysis, Forecasts – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2030

Global EGRC Market to surpass USD 110.2 billion by 2030 from USD 36.57 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 11.6% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Some of the variables that increase consumer growth globally are low ownership costs, safer, and increased efficiency. Moreover, the growth is stimulated by growing amount of enterprise data, coupled with deeper interdependence and data management challenges, and the increased need for data management and standardization among enterprises in a range of industries. Surging risk and the increasing profit of companies is anticipated to help the growth of the market. The market also benefits from the increased number of partnerships among key players and the increasing interest in monitoring the lifecycle of content among companies.

Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance management (eGRC) offer organizations solid opportunities and support to specialize in corporate conformity, financial services, health or protection, and cyber law. Enterprise management, risk,, and compliance services assist customers in the management of broad corporate risk issues, reliable compliance and corporate governance while providing specialist support for key areas such as taxation, financial reporting, IT, anti-fraud and monetary advisory services and human capital services.

Global EGRC Market: Key Players

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Alyne (Germany)

SAP (Germany)

SAS Institute (US)

SAI Global (US)

Thomson Reuters (Canada)

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

Dell EMC (US)

MetricStream (US)

FIS(US)

Other Prominent Players

Global EGRC Market: Segments

BFSI segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global EGRC Market is segmented by End-user vertical Type into Media & Entertainment, BFSI, E-Commerce, and Hospitality. During the projected timeline, BFSI is expected to have the highest market share. The most significant factors that drive the use of eGRC software in this sector include increased software requirements from different banks for money-laundering management, terrorist funding, foreign exchange risk, and interest rate risk. But, due to the increased demand for eGRC software due to the increase in fraud and bribery, the supply chain risk, the risk of intellectual property, and reputational risks in the production industry, the manufacturing sector is expected to rise at a high level during the projected timeframe.

Cloud segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global EGRC Market is divided by deployment type into deployment mode into Cloud and on-premises. For the Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance management, the cloud is mainly the preferred option because it makes it easy to operate, saves costs, and facilitates flexibility. In addition, marketing initiatives from leading solutions providers has helped create the cloud as a viable and seamless deployment alternative amongst traditionally viewed industries. The cloud deployment mode allows consistency in operations and fast real-time implementation for enterprises. This is the reason why cloud management applications gain greater popularity than on-premises applications in Japanese enterprises. It also offers a range of advantages including reduced running cost, quick deployment, and greater connected resources scalability.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing enterprise data

The growth of the Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance management market is stimulated by a growing amount of enterprise data, coupled with deeper interdependence and data management challenges, and the increased need for data management and standardization among enterprises in a range of industries.

Restraints

High capital cost and lack of knowledge

On the contrary, the lack of knowledge about the importance of management solutions for enterprises may hinder market growth in the next few years. Moreover, Uncertainty regarding investment returns will impact the growth of the management sector of the enterprise.

Global EGRC Market report also contains analysis on:

EGRC Segments:

By End-user vertical: Media & Entertainment BFSI E-Commerce Hospitality Type

By Deployment Mode Cloud On-Premises



