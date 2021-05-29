Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Manufacture Players and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2030

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform to surpass USD 115.72 billion by 2030 from USD 33.69 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 13.13% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The global direct carriers billing network market is being boosted by the increased penetration of premium video-on-demand services and the growth of digital content such as e-sports and live streaming. Mobile operators and service providers can generate new revenue streams from seamless, stable, and easy mobile payment options thanks to the introduction of direct carrier billing platforms. Communication service providers, retailers, and merchants all use the direct carrier billing network. The growth in internet access, faster network speeds, and customer perception of direct carrier billing services can all be attributed to the growing interest in direct carrier billing.

Direct carrier billing (DCB) is an online payment method that enables customers to charge purchases to their phone bills. Both mobile and feature phone users can use this online payment form. DCB can be used to purchase content on any digital platform. This method was previously only used to buy ringtones and wallpaper for feature phones, but it can now be used to buy goods and services through a variety of platforms, including desktop computers, tablets, smart TVs, and game consoles. People may, for example, purchase a music streaming subscription on a tablet and confirm the payment with their phone. Since direct carrier billing does not rely on banking infrastructure to complete a transaction, it varies from other mobile payment methods such as mobile wallets or NFC solutions. To make a payment with DCB, the user just needs to enter their phone number.

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Key Players

Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Digital Turbine Inc.

DOCOMO Digital Ltd.

Apigate Sdn. Bhd.

Bango plc

Boku Inc.

Centili Ltd.

Fortumo OU

Oracle Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market: Segments

Application & Games segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform is segmented by Content into Application & Games, Video & Audio and Others. Application & Games segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 over the forecast period. Since platform companies are increasing their collaborations with various digital content providers, optimizing their businesses for app purchases to boost in-app payment revenues for app developers, and creating a large market for applications, in-app purchases, and games in the market, this segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

Android segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform is segmented by Operating Systems into Android, iOS, and Others. Android segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 due to high demand. The developing world is a major market for direct carrier billing systems, and the use of mobile apps based on the Android operating system for gaming, entertainment, banking, sports, and other purposes has skyrocketed. With the support of product launches, alliances, and advanced functionality in direct carrier billing platforms, platform providers are on track to put billions of unbanked people into the carrier billing system.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Multiple Revenue Shares and Growth in Subscription-Based Digital Content

Variable levels of carrier engagement, multiple revenue shares in the value chain are all factors that driving market growth. Conversely, as the usage of subscription-based digital content grows, direct carrier billing platform providers will enhance the payment process, broaden cloud computing infrastructure, and offer high-speed internet access to support digital content publishers and mobile network operators, resulting in a major direct carrier billing platform market opportunity. Furthermore, one of the lucrative prospects for direct carrier billing network providers to stay in the market is to accelerate existing goods and services, offering a seamless customer experience by partnering with trending content providers.

Restraint

Unfavorable Taxation and Government Policies

The most significant impediment to the growth of direct carrier billing across particular territories is unfavorable taxation and government policy regimes. Alternative payment gateways, such as mobile wallets, payment networks, credit and debit cards, and internet banking, are stifling the market’s development.

Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market report also contains analysis on:

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Segments:

By Content: Applications & Games Video & Audio Others

By Operating System Android iOS Others



