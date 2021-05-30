Global Carotenoids Market CAGR, Industry Analysis and Insights 2020-2027

Carotenoids Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2020-2027. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

This research report also includes profiles of major complanies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global carotenoids market are Allied Biotech, BASF SE, Brenntag AG, Chr. Hansen, Cyanotech Corp., DDW, Divis Laboratories, DSM Nutritional Products, ExcelViteSdn. Bhd., Kemin Industries, Lycored, and Naturex SA. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for functional foods such as carotenoid-based supplements and fortified foods among consumers owing to its health benefits is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, it’s increasing end-use applications in animal feed, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals is also pushing the market value. On the downside, harmful effects on high doses of carotenoids could hinder the market growth.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of carotenoids.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global carotenoids market by segmenting it in terms of source, product, and application. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Product

Beta-carotene

Lutein

Lycopene

Astaxanthin

Zeaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Others

By Application

Food

Supplements

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Regional Analysis

This section covers carotenoids market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global carotenoids market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

