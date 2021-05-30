Water-Based Adhesive Market Size 2021 | Industry Analysis, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2027

Water-Based Adhesive Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2020-2027. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global water-based adhesive market are 3M Company, DIC Corporation, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries AG, Franklin International, Inc., Huber Group, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for water-based adhesives from paper & packaging industry as these adhesives offer advanced bonding capability, is stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand from automotive & transportation industry for water-based adhesives as these adhesives are used for interior fittings, manufacturing of car seats, and in other applications, is further fueling the market growth. However, fluctuating price of raw materials of water-based adhesives may hamper the market growth.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of water-based adhesive.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global water-based adhesive market by segmenting it in terms of resin type and application. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Resin Type

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

Others

By Application

Tapes and Labels

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Woodworking

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers water-based adhesive market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global water-based adhesive market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

