Air Brake System Market Size 2021 | Industry Analysis, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2027

Air Brake System Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2020-2027. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the air brake system market include Federal-Mogul Corporation, Haldex, Knorr-Bremse, Meritor, Sorl Auto Parts, TSE Brakes, WABCO and 0Wabtec Corporation among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The market is growing at a significant pace on account of rise in sales of heavy and off road vehicles. Booming logistics sector and growing demand of heavy vehicles across mining, agriculture and construction sector is also boosting the market growth. Ongoing developments by the major players along with stringent safety standard are further contributing the growth of this market. However, increasing demand for electric buses and relatively higher cost of the product over hydraulic brakes is likely to hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of air brake system.

Market Segmentation

The broad air brake system market has been sub-grouped into type, component and vehicle type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Disc

Drum

By Component

Compressor

Governor

Tank

Air Dryer

Brake Chamber

Others

By Vehicle Type

Rigid Body

Heavy Duty

Semi-Trailer

Bus

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for air brake system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

