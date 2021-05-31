Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market Global Industry Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

In its latest report, ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights offers an extensive study on the market for Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) . FMI provides a new study to elucidate the potential growth parameters of the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) market. On the back of prevailing trends FMI presents a positive growth outlook.

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) is defined as a high-temperature, anisotropic ceramic, a combination of high electrical resistance and superior thermal conductivity. This non-toxic, non-porous compound is exceptionally pure due to the synthesis process which is a high-temperature or low-pressure chemical vapor deposition. Pyrolytic boron nitride can be deposited conveniently or machined into a wide range of components for various applications in manufacturing items such as cubicles, boats, bottles, tubes, sheets, coatings or graphite, machined plate products, etc. PBN’s directional thermal conductivity can provide an excellent heat spreading capability to maintain a uniform temperature. Properties of PBN such as good thermal conductivity, high strength, and low coefficient of thermal expansion render the material resistant to thermal shocks.

FMI’s latest report on global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) market provides analysis on regulatory landscape and profitable epidemiology. The study also tracks global sales of primary Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) in 20+ high-growth markets, along with the detailed coverage of the impact COVID-19 had on the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) market.

In the last couple of years, chemicals & materials industry has witnessed considerable technological advancements across various sectors. Coupled with this, increasing research and development activities following the outbreak of COVID-19 have had a positive impact on the overall growth.

With the development in petroleum & oil and gas companies and R&D activities, the market has witnessed a healthy expansion. FMI’s latest report offers significant details about the latest trend and challenges that the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) market is expected to witness in the upcoming decade.

Impact of COVID-19 on Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market

The pandemic has placed an enormous strain on the chemicals & materials industry including its workforce, supply-chain, infrastructure, and market players. The first wave of COVID-19 that hit the regions across the globe, compelled the chemicals & materials industry to adapt and develop its infrastructure and innovate in a short period of time. Against this backdrop, FMI tracks the changes, improvement, profits and losses in the industry among the existing players as well as the new entrants within the industry.

The FMI’s recently published report presents detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) market and innovative strategies adopted by the market players to tackle the challenges encountered due to the pandemic.

Important Questions Answered in the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market Report

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market: Key Segmentation

Extensive study of the geographical regions offers detailed insights on the market performance across major regions along with descriptive info graphics, datasets, and list of tables.

On the basis of grade, the global pyrolytic boron nitride market is segmented as: Pure (95-99%)

Ultra pure (>99%)

On the basis of application, the global pyrolytic boron nitride market is segmented as: Compound semiconductor crystal growth

Wafer processing

Electronic assembly

Metallurgical applications

Thin film manufacturing

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market: Competitive Evaluation

The FMI’s Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) market report provides a comprehensive analysis on key players operating in the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) market. Some of the key players are:

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Shin-Etsu’s

Beijing Boyu Semiconductor Vessel Craftwork Technology Co.,Ltd,

Performance Materials, Inc.,

Stanford Advanced Materials

Momentive

Multi-Lab Ltd.

The 3M company

Shandong Pengcheng Special Ceramics

With a detailed analysis on positioning of top companies across the globe, emerging players, strategic players and innovators, the FMI’s study presents the strengths, weaknesses, growth prospects and challenges of key players over the forecast period.

