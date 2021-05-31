Output: What is the current situation of Field Mobility Solution Market?

The report states that the global field mobility solution market is expected to surpass $6800 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.00% from 2020 to 2027. Download FREE Sample Before Purchase

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, industrial vertical, and region.

Among component segment, the solution sub-segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is mostly because solution component systems help the organizations in managing the field workers efficiently.

Among deployment segment, the cloud sub-segment is projected to lead the market growth throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions by different sizes of organizations, due to their ground-breaking advantages such as flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is expected to unlock rewarding growth opportunities for the market growth in the forecast period; mainly due to the mounting demand for field mobility solution systems by various organizations in the region.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, the growing use of Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in field mobility solutions and rising adoption of these services by several organization are boosting the growth of the global field mobility solution market. In addition, growing technological advancements in this technology and growing awareness about its benefits are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Leading Players of the Industry

The leading players of the global field mobility solution industry are

Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.,

Oracle, Barcodes, Inc.,

TIBCO Software Inc.,

IBM,

Advanced Distribution Solutions, Inc.,

CSSI Technologies, Inc.,

SAP,

SAS Institute Inc.,

USCAN ENTERPRISE INC.

Numerous top business strategies like innovative technological developments, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc. performed by these players are aiding them in obtaining a highest position in the global market.

Furthermore, the report offers various details about the leading players such as yearly performance, financial status, and product portfolio along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

