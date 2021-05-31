COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2021: Future Growth of Precision Farming Market

As per a new report published by Research Dive, the precision farming market is set to generate a revenue of $10,762.7 by 2026, at a CAGR of13.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.As per the report, increasing population and increasing demand for the farming techniques is predicted to be the major driving factor for the growth of the precision farming market, during the forecast period. On the other hand, the cost involved for purchasing the high cost equipment is likely to hamper the development of the global precision farming market.

The segmentation of the market has been done on the basis of component, technology, application and region. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Hardware Component to be at the Fore front during the Projected Timeframe

Depending on component, the report categorizes the market for precision farming into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the hardware component segment is expected to grab highest share of the market by collecting a revenue of $2,586.2 million in 2029 and growing at a healthy growth rate of 14.9% during the forecasted timeframe. This is mainly due to rising adoption of latest technology and highly developed devices for precision farming.

High Precision Positioning Segment to be Most Profitable

On the basis of technology, the report classifies the global market into high precision positioning systems, geo-mapping, remote sensing, integrated electronic communication, and variable rate technology. The high precision positioning system is expected to garner $887.8 million in 2029, and grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to precision involved in the farming and increased yields.

Yield Monitoring Application to Seize Major Share of the Market

Based on application, the global market for precision farming is classified into weather monitoring, yield monitoring, field monitoring, irrigation management, waste management, financial management, and others. Among these, the yield monitoring application segment was valued for $887.8 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4%. This growth is attributed due to the application of monitoring the soil and deal with the properties of soil, as soil measurement is crucial step for any sort of farming.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to generate a revenue of $926.4 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR 15.3% during the projected period. This growth is mainly due to the presence of large number of agricultural land and government initiatives to encourage the farmer.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global precision farming market are Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Trimble, Raven Industries, AgJunction, AG Leader, Autocopter Corp, Descartes Labs, Prospera Technologies, and F6S Network Limited, and others.

These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/