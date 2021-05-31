Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, Regional data, End-user Segmentation of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

The fraud detection and prevention market will witness a positive growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a latest report published by Research Dive, the fraud detection and prevention market is anticipated to cross the $145.7 billion mark by 2027, from a substantial market size of $18.8 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 29.6%. This report consists of a complete overview on the current situation of the market and also includes other features such as dynamics of the market, market growth faucets, factors hampering the market, challenges, and opportunities in the analyzed timeframe. The report also offers information on the market figures; thus making it easier and beneficial for the new businesses to understand the real-time situation of the market.

Factors Impacting the CAGR figures in Pre and during Covid-19 Period

The CAGR of global fraud detection and prevention market was estimated to be 26.5% in 2020, as per the pre Covid-19 scenario. In the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic, the CAGR is anticipated to be 29.6% in 2020; thus reflecting a positive market surge. The main reason is to prevent frauds and avoid revenue losses for the businesses.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/233

Future Scope of the Market in the Post Covid-19 World

The fraud detection and prevention market will continue to grow in the post coronavirus emergency as well. This market is responsible for prohibiting frauds through historical analysis of customer behavior and real-time transaction data. Apart from this, identifying online traffic that can lead to data breach and testing in the data visualization process can prevent frauds in the current scenario. All of these faucets will promote the market growth in the post Covid-19 pandemic period.

The most significant market players include IBM Corporation, NCR limited, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Issac Corporation, ACI Worldwide, SAP SE, Lavastorm, and Oracle Corporation.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/