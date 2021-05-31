Avail: What is the future of Customer Analytics Market

The segmentation of the market has been done based on application, components, organization size, deployment mode, end-use industry. The report provides in-depth insights on drivers, vital segments, opportunities, restraints, and key players of the market. As per our analyst estimates, the significant role of big data in customer analytics fueling the customer analytics market growth. However, the laws regarding data privacy and security are anticipated to obstruct the global customer analytics market growth.As per a new report published by Research Dive, the global customer analytics market is set to generate a revenue of $32,521.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the period of forecast.

Cloud Platform will have a Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period

Based on the component, the global market for customer analytics is classified into services, solutions, and others. The services market valued at $15,935.6 million in revenue in 2026 and is anticipated to grow at 23.5% CAGR. The growth of the services segment is primarily because it offers customer segmentation strategies and customer attrition.

Check How COVID-19 impact on the Customer Analytics Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/194

Based on the deployment model, the global market for the customer analytics market is categorized into Cloud and On-Premise. The market size for the cloud segment valued at $15,322.0 million in 2026 and is all set to increase at a healthy CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Due to the higher adoption of cloud platform, businesses witnessed rapid transformation in operational activities and cost efficiencies.

SME Segment to be Most Lucrative

Based on the organization size, the global market is segmented into SME and Large Enterprise. The market size for SME will be $14,813.6 million in 2026 and is estimated to grow at 23.8% CAGR. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to its availability at a lower cost. Moreover, SMEs can analyze social media traffic and also helps in social media marketing campaigns.

Based on the application, the global market for the customer analytics market is broadly categorized into brand management, churn management, campaign management, product management, customer behavioral analysis, and others. The product management segment registered a revenue of $8,819.8 million in 2026 and is expected to rise at health CAGR 23.1% during the forecast period. This is mainly because it is primarily utilized to acquire new customers at a lower cost along with it also helps to retain customers for maximizing product sales.

The manufacturing sector will have a significant growth in the Global Market

Based on end-use industry, the global market for the customer analytics market is broadly categorized into Energy & Utilities, Telecom & IT, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Science, Government & Defence, Retail & Ecommerce, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Others. The market size for the manufacturing sector was $410.4 million in 2018 and is predicted to rise at 23.1% CAGR by 2026. The significant adoption of food & beverage industries across the world is expected to contribute to the segment growth.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the region, the global for the customer analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific customer analytics market valued at $8,097.9 million in 2026 and is anticipated to rise at 22.4% CAGR during the projected period. The technological evolutions, increasing investments in R&D and innovations, rising disposable income, and developing economy are the driving factors expected to offer an enormous opportunity for the growth of the Asia Pacific customer analytics market.

The leading players of the global customer analytics market consist of Customer Analytics.,

SAP (ETR: SAP)

Absolutdata

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) ,

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSF) ,

NGDATA, Inc.,

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) ,

Neustar, Inc.,

Clarity Insights,

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/