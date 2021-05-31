2021 REPORT: 5G Infrastructure Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast CAGR

A latest report on the global 5G infrastructure market has been published by Research Dive. The report presents in-depth insights on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current and future growth of the global industry, by analyzing important factors such as key drivers & limitations, newest trends & advances, regional market circumstances, and size & scope of the market in the course of the pandemic. The report states that the COVID-19 pandemic has made a positive impact on the market growth.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has witnessed a significant growth compared to the pre-Covid-19 estimations. The real-time market size has reached a revenue of $1,993.9 million, while it was estimated to reach to $2,147.3 million in a previous analysis. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, governments across countries imposed severe lockdown regulations which led to demand of work from home facilities and hence the importance of high-speed internet service. This is main reason behind the growth of the industry.

Post Pandemic Insights

The report asserts that the global 5G infrastructure market will continue to growth even after the pandemic. Application of 5G infrastructure across several end use industries enables fast connection and accelerates the development of applications at a faster rate and is predicted to create more growth opportunities during the post pandemic period.

