Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments in Mobile Device Management Market

According to analysis by Research Dive, Mobile device management market accounted for $3,019.9 million in 2019 and is predicted to generate a revenue of $24,161.1 million by 2027.

Mobile Device Management Market, COVID-19 Effect:

The novel coronavirus has impacted the global mobile device management market in a positive manner. The market is predicted to have been impacted positively due to the shutdown of major organizations across the globe and the beginning of work operations remotely with the help of mobile devices. Several organizations have adopted various mobile device management software to protect confidential files from breaching. Increase in security concern is predicted to be the major driving factor for the mobile device management market at the time of pandemic.

Mobile Device Management Market, Overview:

Mobile device management software are used in managing mobile devices which are used in organizations to access sensitive data organizations not accessible to any outsider. Basically, these software are used to protect files handled with the use of mobile devices.

All organizations are concerned about keeping their data safe. Mobile device management helps in securing data of the organization. The increasing security concern so as to protect the data of the organization is predicted to be the biggest driving factor for the global mobile device management market in the estimated period. Moreover, rise in the manufacturing of new mobile devices is predicted to be the major driving factor for the global mobile management market in the estimated period.

Government rules and regulation with respect to sharing data is predicted to be the biggest restraint for the global mobile device management market in the estimated period. Many organizations may not be transparent to the government about their operations. The government cannot access any data of such organizations. Due to this, the government has implemented various rules and restrictions for SMEs with regards to investment in mobile device management, which is predicted to hinder the market in the estimated period.

Mobile Device Management Market, Segmentation Insights:

On-premises generated a revenue of $1,628.8 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $11,823.5 million by 2027. The security on premises mobile device management is very trustable as compared to the cloud services, which is predicted to be the major driving factor for the sub-segment in the forecast period.

Small and medium sub-segment generated a revenue of $1,244.6 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $ 10,924.6 million by 2027. The increasing use of mobile devices in the small and medium enterprises with the help of mobile device management enabling more flexible and productive ways of working is predicted to be the major driving factor for the small and medium sub segment market in the estimated period.

BFSI segment generated a revenue of $969.3 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $7,450.6 million by 2027. The BFSI sector deals with a large quantity of data with complex data architecture. The data include confidential information of the customers, services product, and their buying history, which includes financial transactions, marketing strategies, and more sourced from various smartphone applications and devices is predicted to drive the sub-segment market in the estimated period.

North America region market generated a revenue of $993.5 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $7,465.8 million by 2027. Presence of large number of companies across the region and adoption of the mobile device management in the companies at a large extent is predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the estimated period.

Mobile Device Management Market, Significant Market Players:

The major key player in the global mobile device management market are

IBM

SAP SE

Google

Cisco System Inc.

Microsoft

Samsung

Blackberry

Citrix Systems Inc.

VMware Inc.

Quest Software

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Mobile Device Management Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The market has limited number of suppliers who can offer the software at a reasonable price to the customer.

The bargaining power of suppliers is moderate.

Bargaining Power of Consumers: In this market the buyers have very limited number of trusted security software to protect the mobile devices.

The bargaining power of consumers is moderate.

The threat of New Entrants: Huge initial investments are essential to start a new mobile device management software firm.

The threat of new entrants is Low.

The threat of Substitutes: This market has limited number of alternatives products; moreover, the supplier offers the software with higher technology which offers high switching costs for clients.

The threat of substitutes is high.

Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The mobile device management market has only major players to sell their products and it becomes difficult for small and medium enterprises and local manufacturer to get into the market.

The competitive rivalry in the industry is Moderate.

