COVID-19 Impact 2021: What changed for the DevOps Market

According to a new study by Research Dive, the overall DevOps market size will surpass $23,362.8 million by 2027, growing from $4,461.2 million in the year 2019 at a 22.9% CAGR.

DevOps Market, Overview:

Growing adoption of DevOps systems by most of the enterprises due to rising requirement of maintainability, scalable and high efficiency operational processes is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the analysis time. This growth is significantly because of stability being a priority for any kind of project; in such situations DevOps platforms plays an important role in the scalability of the projects. This factor has augmented the adoption of DevOps platforms by the enterprises, which is estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the review time. In addition, continuous integration of advanced tools and technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide highly reliable and scalable DevOps systems are predicted to produce significant growth prospects for the global DevOps market in the near future. However, technical difficulties associated with DevOps platforms is further estimated to hinder the market growth in the forecast years. This is majorly due to development and operation toolset clashes, which may affect the technology and slow the entire infrastructure growth owing to compatibility issues.

DevOps Market, Segmentation Insights:

In past decades, lifecycle management services type sub-segment generated for second largest DevOps market size which was about $1,041.0 million, and it is projected to be the most profitable sub-segment during the forecast years. This estimated growth is majorly owing to upsurge in the use of DevOps based lifecycle management services by the enterprises to provide support in their business management through managing complete lifecycle of a software application.

In the previous decades, the DevOps market for on-premise deployment type generated for a subsequent position after cloud in the global market and is predicted to rise at a rate of 19.6% during the estimated period. Rising demand for on-premise based DevOps systems owing to its complete and comprehensive control over the enterprise software designing and development activities is expected to surge the market growth during the analysis time period.

In 2019, the global DevOps market for large enterprises end user accounted for subsequent market share after SMEs in the global market. The sub-segment is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 24.1% and is predicted to account for $12,281.9 million till 2027. Most of the large size enterprises are less agile and involved in high complex business activities as well as more financially, geographically and legally expanded; thereby, they face challenges to optimize their enterprise operations. Thus, they need advanced tools for lifecycle management, software development, and others. In such crucial situations, DevOps systems play an important role in business activities and transformations, which is predicted to impel the growth of the market in the forecast time.

The global DevOps market for Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience a remarkable growth in the forecast time; it is estimated to grow at a faster rate of 25.2% CAGR and generate significant growth opportunities for the market growth in the prediction time period. Increasing implementation of DevOps tools by organizations in Asia-Pacific for application of delivery management and connectivity & modernization is predicted to accelerate the growth of the market in the forecast timeframe. In addition, developing countries such as China, India and others are constantly emphasizing on modernizing their infrastructure towards use of DevOps systems to improve their business activities is anticipated to promote the market growth in the Asia-Pacific.

DevOps Market, Significant Market Players:

Alphabet

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cigniti

IBM

Oracle

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Broadcom

Micro Focus

These significant players are adopting various strategies such as new technology introductions, mergers & acquisitions and R&D investments to rise their market size in the global DevOps industry.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for DevOps Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: This market has huge number of large and small & medium size suppliers and negotiating power is estimated to be more. The cost difference between dealers is anticipated to be high. However, increasing consumer demand is creating huge investment opportunities in the industry. The bargaining power of suppliers is HIGH .

This market has huge number of large and small & medium size suppliers and negotiating power is estimated to be more. The cost difference between dealers is anticipated to be high. However, increasing consumer demand is creating huge investment opportunities in the industry. The bargaining power of suppliers is . Bargaining Power of Consumer: DevOps market has high concentration of consumers, but cost associated with advanced DevOps systems is also high. Moreover, growing demand for automation software development processes is majorly driving the demand for DevOps tools. The bargaining power of the user is MODERATE .

DevOps market has high concentration of consumers, but cost associated with advanced DevOps systems is also high. Moreover, growing demand for automation software development processes is majorly driving the demand for DevOps tools. The bargaining power of the user is . Threat of New Entrants: High initial investments are needed for the development of DevOps technologies. Moreover, lack of advanced infrastructure as well as skilled workforce are expected to restrict the new participants into the market. The threat of new participants is MODERATE.

High initial investments are needed for the development of DevOps technologies. Moreover, lack of advanced infrastructure as well as skilled workforce are expected to restrict the new participants into the market. The threat of new participants is Threat of Substitution: There are very few substitutes for DevOps systems and this results in the major demand for humanoid DevOps technologies and high implementation cost for DevOps systems have resulted in MODERATE threat of replacements.

There are very few substitutes for DevOps systems and this results in the major demand for humanoid DevOps technologies and high implementation cost for DevOps systems have resulted in threat of replacements. Competitiveness in the Industry: DevOps market includes huge number of significant participants. These players are underlining on new technology and R&D activities to enhance the product quality and performance. These are common strategies implemented by the major players. The competitive rivalry in the industry is HIGH.

Reference: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/devops-market.html

