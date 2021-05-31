Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

The global advanced persistent threat protection (APT) market is valued at $20,290.7 million by 2027, surging from $4,346.1 million in 2019 at a health CAGR of 20.9%.

Considering the abovementioned factors, leading APT platform providers like Microsoft, Cisco Systems, and VMRay are following various strategies to provide higher security services in the COVID-19 apocalypse. For instance, in September 2020, VMRay, a leading cybersecurity company headquartered in Bochum, Germany, announced a free-of-cost offering of integrated software to their clients, amid COVID-19 pandemic. As per this announcement, company is going to provide VMRay’s flagship tools like VMRay Analyzer and malware analysis solution in order to stay protected from APT like threats. Such company initiatives are further expected to create magnificent opportunities for the global APT protection market, in the forecast years.

Shortage of cyber security talent in the developing countries including India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia is further expected to restrain the global market growth, during the forecast period.

In recent years, APT defaulters have been massively involved in stealing information from media organizations’ reporting activities, including sources, personnel, anticipated public releases, local partnerships, specific areas of research, and general country operations. Furthermore, cyber criminals like APT activists and hacktivists are seeking to disrupt a victim company’s operations in order to promote a cause, and control reporting. Hence, it is essential to adopt integrated security systems in the media & entertain industry, which may ultimately create lucrative opportunities, for the global APT protection market.

The cloud sub-segment for advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market shall have rapid growth and is anticipated to register a revenue of $12,184.5 million by 2027, with the rise from $1,957.6 million in 2019. Magnificent role in the disaster recovery, growing concerns about the advanced safety standards in the businesses, and cost-effectiveness are some of the key factors expected to bolster the market growth, during the projected timeframe.

The professional services for the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market will be the fastest growing segment and it is expected to generate a revenue of $9,387.7 million by 2027, over the projected period. Increased connectivity demand, growing adoption of remote healthcare infrastructure, exploding number of colocation centers across the globe are also some of the factors propelling the market growth, during the analysis period. On the other hand, the managed services sub-segment shall have the largest market share and is further expected to register a revenue of $10,905.3 million, during the analysis period. Technological advancements, along with heavy investment by the key players on research & development activities are projected create favorable conditions to the segment.

The next-generation firewall (NGFW) sub-segment will register a revenue of $3,938.2 million by 2027. Cybercriminals across the globe are growing massively to attack businesses in multiple ways such as data infringement. Hence, advanced persistent threat (APT) protection solution providers are coming forward with new and highly-integrated solutions that provide additional key features like advanced intrusion prevention, application awareness & control, and cloud-based threat intelligence. Such crucial elements are creating a significant impact on the NGFW sub-segment, during the forecast period. However, security information and event management (SIEM) have a dominating market share in the global market and is expected to generate a revenue of $3,811.7 million, during the analysis timeframe owing to its versatility in the broad range of industries including IT, retail and healthcare.

The BFSI vertical for advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market will have lucrative market growth and is further anticipated to generate a remarkable revenue of $2,624.3 million by 2027. In recent years, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector across the globe has advanced with developments in smartphone technology and computer processing. Moreover, the extensive growth of internet in banking services has increased the pressure on financial institutions to stay customer-centric and agile. Also, amid increasing expectations of people and rising competitive rivalry, BFSI sector players have rapidly shifted towards adopting integrated security technologies. The advanced security tools like APT protection help monitor hidden bugs that any APT actor can leverage to get through the client’s information. Owing to the above-stated elements, the demand for APT protection platform is expected to increase in the future. On the other hand, the government & defense sub-segment for the APT protection market will have dominating market share in 2020, and is further expected to generate $2,631.1 million in 2027, with a notable CAGR of 19.3%. The government authorities of the developing as well as developed economies are facing multiple challenges regarding APT-cyberattacks. Hence, these governments are expected to implement innovative security technologies, which may ultimately surge the sub-segment growth, in the upcoming years.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection (APT) Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8335

The Asia-Pacific market for advanced persistent threat (APT) protection platform is expected to reach up to $1,093.0 million in 2019 and is further projected to register a revenue of $5,275.6 million by 2027. The rising adoption of advanced persistent threat (APT) protection solutions in large businesses and SMBs owing to the extensively rising cyber threats is one of the major reasons projected to flourish market. For instance, in August 2018, Essar, an Indian multinational conglomerate and construction company, announced to deploy advanced threat prevention solutions provided by the Morphisec, a notable player in cybersecurity platforms, in order to stay protected from the cyberthreats. Such company initiatives are further projected to drive the APAC advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market, during the forecast period.

North America market for advanced persistent threat (APT) protection platform shall have largest market share and is further predicted to surge at a growth rate of 20.3% by registering a revenue of $6,641.1 million by 2027. Massive deployment of large scales smart devices including smart television, smart automobiles, and smartphones combined with the growing popularity and adoption of IoT and AI technologies in the US Canada has increased the demand for innovative security services. This increased need is further projected to create significant opportunities for the market in the region.

Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. AO Kaspersky Lab. ESET, spol. s r.o. Sophos Ltd. Forcepoint VMware, Inc Microsoft Palo Alto Networks. F-Secure McAfee, LLC

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Advanced Persistent Threat Protection (APT) Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The companies involved in APT protection software business are extensively high in number. Thus, companies have multiple substitutes to handle unpredictable demands and expensive supplies of suppliers. Hence, there will be a lower threat from the supplier side. Therefore, the bargaining power of the supplier is Moderate

The companies involved in APT protection software business are extensively high in number. Thus, companies have multiple substitutes to handle unpredictable demands and expensive supplies of suppliers. Hence, there will be a lower threat from the supplier side. Therefore, the bargaining power of the supplier is Bargaining Power of Buyer: Buyers will have low bargaining power, mainly because of the low number of APT protection providers that are operating the across the globe. Therefore, the buyer can choose the service that best fits its preferences. The bargaining power of the buyer is HIGH

Buyers will have low bargaining power, mainly because of the low number of APT protection providers that are operating the across the globe. Therefore, the buyer can choose the service that best fits its preferences. The bargaining power of the buyer is Threat of New Entrants: The startups entering the APT protection market are offering advanced solutions to the customers. In addition to this, the switching cost of buyers is not prohibitively high. Hence, the bargaining power of the new entrant is Moderate

The startups entering the APT protection market are offering advanced solutions to the customers. In addition to this, the switching cost of buyers is not prohibitively high. Hence, the bargaining power of the new entrant is Threat of Substitutes: There is no substitute for the products and services. Hence, the threat of substitute is Low

There is no substitute for the products and services. Hence, the threat of substitute is Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The establishments operating in the global APT protection platforms are opting for multiple businesses development strategies to strengthen their position in the market. The technology leaders of the APT protection market including Forcepoint, Cisco Systems, and ESET. are launching their value-added services worldwide. Therefore, Competitive rivalry in the market is High

Reference: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/advanced-persistent-threat-apt-protection-market.html

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/