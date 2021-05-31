Surplus: Turn your losses into profit in Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market

COMINT type for the signal intelligence (SIGINT) industry will have a significant market growth and it is projected to reach upto $9,041.7 million by 2027, growing from $5,777.9 million in 2019. COMINT offers the operator the capability detect and analyze unusual movements, signal, and patterns of the enemy forces. Furthermore, heavy investment by the government authorities along with novel product innovations are further expected to increase the sub-segment growth during the forecast period.

Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Analysis:

Growing threats of international terrorism is one of the key factors that may drive the demand for SINGINT platforms. Furthermore, increased defense budget coupled with modernization of defense system for national safety in the developed as well as developing countries are projected to propel the demand for advanced solutions, which may further fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Incapability to address multiple threats, along with higher cost associated with installation of signal intelligence system, is anticipated hamper the global market growth.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/5478

The cyber sub-segment of the signal intelligence (SIGINT) industry shall enormous market growth and it is anticipated to cross $3,608.0 million by 2027, with the rise from $2,480.8 million in 2019. Cyber threat intelligence is the vital information that the defense sector utilizes mainly to understand potential threat. Furthermore, it has a major role in gathering, analyzing, and categorizing all of the information associated with the threat-actors and the attack process used. In November 2020, CY4GATE, a venture active in broad areas of cyber industry, has announced that it has been awarded the contract of evolutionary development of cyber intelligence and cyber defense modelling for a top NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Centre of Excellence. These factors may propel the market growth during the projected period.

The air borne sub-segment of the signal intelligence (SIGINT) market will hold the largest share and it is expected to reach upto $33,615.2 million by 2027, with the rise from $2,893.3 million in 2019. The solutions help to ease the routine operations of air forces as regular information transmission. Also, the solutions serve the right data at the right time and play key role in collecting information associated to any unwanted activities to provide authorities for quick decision-making.

The North America signal intelligence (SIGINT) market has generated a revenue of $4,195.1 million in 2019 and is expected to register a revenue of $5,528.3 million by the end 2027. Supportive government policies are expected to demand for innovative tools, which may ultimately foster the market growth in the region. For example, in December 2019, the U.S. government has announced that it has signed a National Defense Authorization Act bill that surges funding for military and defense sector.

Asia-Pacific market for signal intelligence (SIGINT) solutions is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by registering a revenue of $4,540.4 million in 2027 due to increased spending made by emerging economies like South Korea, India, Japan, and China toward the development of innovative SIGINT products. Furthermore, the enormously increased focus of both domestic as well as international players on the SIGINT market is contributing to the extensive need for SIGINT systems in the APAC. Also, the rise in territorial and political disputes, terror attacks, and insurgencies are some of the factors fueling the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

BAE Systems.

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Mercury Systems, Inc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Reference: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/signals-intelligence-sigint-market.html

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/