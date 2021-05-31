June 2021 Report on Global Construction Chemicals Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Dow Chemical

MAPEI

Fosroc

Pidlite Industries

Tata Chemicals

Knopp GmbH

Henkel AG

BASF SE

AkzoNobel Chemicals

Huntsman Corporation

Evonik Industries

3M Company

Sika Group

Tremco Group

RPM International

Albemarle

Arkema

WR Grace＆Company

Ashland

Major Types Covered

Silanes

Silicone

Coupling

SNF

SMF

PCE

Others

Major Applications Covered

Waterproofing

Textiles

Coatings

Ag adjuvants

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of contents :

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Construction Chemicals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Construction Chemicals Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Construction Chemicals Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Construction Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Silanes

5.2 Silicone

5.3 Coupling

5.4 SNF

5.5 SMF

5.6 PCE

5.7 Others

6 Global Construction Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Waterproofing

6.2 Textiles

6.3 Coatings

6.4 Ag adjuvants

6.5 Others

7 Global Construction Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

