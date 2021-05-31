You are Here
June 2021 Report on Global Construction Chemicals Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

3 min read

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered
Dow Chemical
MAPEI
Fosroc
Pidlite Industries
Tata Chemicals
Knopp GmbH
Henkel AG
BASF SE
AkzoNobel Chemicals
Huntsman Corporation
Evonik Industries
3M Company
Sika Group
Tremco Group
RPM International
Albemarle
Arkema
WR Grace＆Company
Ashland

Major Types Covered
Silanes
Silicone
Coupling
SNF
SMF
PCE
Others

Major Applications Covered
Waterproofing
Textiles
Coatings
Ag adjuvants
Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa

Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of contents :

Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Construction Chemicals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Construction Chemicals Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Construction Chemicals Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Construction Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Silanes
5.2 Silicone
5.3 Coupling
5.4 SNF
5.5 SMF
5.6 PCE
5.7 Others

6 Global Construction Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Waterproofing
6.2 Textiles
6.3 Coatings
6.4 Ag adjuvants
6.5 Others

7 Global Construction Chemicals Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel

….continued

