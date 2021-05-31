Turn your losses into profit in Digital Educational Publishing Market

Smart devices have turned the world into a smart hub of digital content. Digital platforms are emerging as the first resort for the smart people in terms of providing fresh and constantly updated contents. The digital publishing platforms stores all content types from books and magazines to videos or newspapers. These platforms have made it possible to access all these contents on tablets and smartphones. For these advantages, educational publishers are also trying to get the benefit and leverage these online platforms to deliver smart education to the K-12 and university students.

Get FREE Sample Before Purchase: https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/8354

Digital publishing has made it possible to develop mobile learning, BYOD (bring your own device), or MOOC to make learning easier. Because of the interactive nature of the digital learning platforms, the demand and popularity among the users have experienced an ascending graph in recent years. According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global market of digital educational publishing is expected to witness a significant rise in upcoming years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As these digital educational publishing technology is gaining momentum, many new and existing platforms have created many amazing features catering to the growing need of the students.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Digital Educational Publishing Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8354

Some of the benefits of digital educational publishing platforms are mentioned below:

Limitless Access to EBooks and Learning Materials:

E-Book platforms home millions of books and articles. Students can get a huge library of reference in one electronic book platform. This is an amazing way to learn for the students as the digital platforms allow them to access the content anytime anywhere.

Moreover, digital publishing has given rise to digital libraries which offer eBooks, audiobooks, podcasts, newsletters, thesis, project reports, video lectures, case studies and many more at a minimal fee.

Students can even download reference books and other relevant material to their academic program from these digital libraries. Another amazing benefit of the digital learning platforms is that they are the best replacements of printed books as learners can now access and read their study material anywhere in the public.

Interactive Sessions by Online Teachers:

With the emergence of digital learning platforms, students are getting a wonderful opportunity to learn and interact with faculties and professors anytime. With the coronavirus pandemic, as schools are closed, virtual classes are gaining a major push.

Contrary to traditional learning methods, digital publishing platform make it possible for both students and professors to communicate with each other provided the geographical territories they belong to.

Assessments can be held with the greatest of ease in such platforms making it easier for the teachers to evaluate and provide individual feedback to the students.

Annotate, Read Aloud and More:

Digital platforms enable learners to interact and engage with the learning process. These platforms also provide the access to search text, highlight text, and make notes on the individual smart devices.

Such platforms come with many other benefits such as reading mode, automated daylight and night mode, dictionary, fonts etc. Moreover, a digital publishing platform also includes varied forms of contents such as videos, animation, and audio explanations, etc.

Self-assessment Techniques:

Digital publishing has enabled holistic learning with smart designing of courses. Self-assessment techniques are also incorporated in these platforms so that the students can review their performance for themselves. These self-assessments include sequencing, drag and drop, filling in the missing text, labeling, etc. Once a student completes all the questions, the result is displayed immediately. The learners are provided with the correct answer for every question with the results. Such types of self-assessments are helpful for the learners as they can judge their understanding of a topic or chapter and then continue planning their learning strategies at par.

Personalized Learning Experience:

Digital publishing platform allows publishers to create eLearning and mLearning modules. Both modules enable the students to learn at their own pace and with competition and stress-free way.

These are time when human being has no better companion than technology. Everything is shifting to digital. From novels, magazines, cookbooks, or textbooks, to newspapers, everything has gone digital. Digital learning platforms have millions of options to choose from the repository of eLearning courses. There’s no doubt that with the help of digital publishing platform publishers and educational institutes are creating and offering content that are compelling in layout and appealing to mind.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/