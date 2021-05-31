June 2021 Report on Global Garment Manufacturing Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2021-2025

The global Garment Manufacturing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Garment Manufacturing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Garment Manufacturing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Garment Manufacturing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Garment Manufacturing market covered in Chapter 4:
Raymond Ltd
Nike
Busana Apparel
Mandhana Industries LTD
PVH Corp.
Perry Ellis International
Pt. Multi Garmenjaya
Vince
Tapestry
Alok Industries Ltd
PT Dan Liris
VF Corp.
Carter’s
Loyal Group
Michael Kors
Sritex
Lululemon athletica
Argo Manunggal Group
L Brands
Arvind Mill
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Garment Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Blouses and Shirt-Blouses
Jackets and Blazers
Jerseys and Pullovers
Parkas
Skirts and Divided Skirts
Sarongs
Bib and Brace Overalls
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Garment Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Men
Women
Children
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS :
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Garment Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Blouses and Shirt-Blouses
1.5.3 Jackets and Blazers
1.5.4 Jerseys and Pullovers
1.5.5 Parkas
1.5.6 Skirts and Divided Skirts
1.5.7 Sarongs
1.5.8 Bib and Brace Overalls
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Garment Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Men
1.6.3 Women
1.6.4 Children
1.6.5 Other
1.7 Garment Manufacturing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Garment Manufacturing Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Garment Manufacturing Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Garment Manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Garment Manufacturing
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Garment Manufacturing
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Garment Manufacturing Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Raymond Ltd
4.1.1 Raymond Ltd Basic Information
4.1.2 Garment Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Raymond Ltd Garment Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Raymond Ltd Business Overview
4.2 Nike
4.2.1 Nike Basic Information
4.2.2 Garment Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Nike Garment Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Nike Business Overview
4.3 Busana Apparel
4.3.1 Busana Apparel Basic Information
4.3.2 Garment Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Busana Apparel Garment Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Busana Apparel Business Overview
4.4 Mandhana Industries LTD
4.4.1 Mandhana Industries LTD Basic Information
4.4.2 Garment Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Mandhana Industries LTD Garment Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Mandhana In
…continued
