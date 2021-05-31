Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast by DelveInsight

“Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology” report has been added to DelveInsight

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a combination of symptoms that affect both the autonomic nervous system (the part of the nervous system that controls involuntary action such as blood pressure or digestion) and movement. The symptoms reflect the progressive loss of function and death of different types of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Insights

DelveInsight's 'Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology: Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology: Symptoms

The initial symptoms of MSA are often difficult to distinguish from the initial symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and include: slowness of movement, tremor, or rigidity (stiffness); clumsiness or incoordination; impaired speech, a croaky, quivering voice; fainting or lightheadedness due to orthostatic hypotension; bladder control problems, such as a suddenurge to urinate or difficulty emptying the bladder.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology: Causes

The cause of MSA is unknown. The vast majority of cases are sporadic, meaning they occur at random. A distinguishing feature of MSA is the accumulation of the protein alpha-synuclein in glia, the cells that support nerve cells in the brain. These deposits of alpha-synuclein particularly occur in oligodendroglia. This protein also accumulates in Parkinson’s disease, but in nerve cells. Because they both have a buildup of alpha-synuclein in cells, MSA and Parkinson’s disease are sometimes referred to as synucleinopathies.

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology

MSA may be difficult to distinguish clinically from other disorders, particularly in the early stages of the disease. An autonomic-only presentation can be indistinguishable from pure autonomic failure. Patients presenting with parkinsonism may be misdiagnosed as having Parkinson’s disease. Patients presenting with the cerebellar phenotype of MSA can mimic other adult-onset ataxias due to alcohol, chemotherapeutic agents, lead, lithium, and toluene, or vitamin E deficiency, as well as paraneoplastic, autoimmune, or genetic ataxias. A careful medical history and meticulous neurological examination remain the cornerstone for the accurate diagnosis of MSA.

Key facts of the Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology report

As per DelveInsight analysts, the total prevalent population of MSA in seven major markets was 41,033 in 2017.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM was 22,568 in 2017.

In the case of the United States, the prevalent population of MSA was 14,496 in 2017. Out of which 7973 were diagnosed

It has been observed that males accounted for more prevalent cases of MSA than females. In 2017, out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA 4784 cases accounted for males and 3189 for females in the US

Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Segmentation

Total prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM (2017-2030)

Gender specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM(2017-2030)

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM(2017-2030)

Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM(2017-2030)

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of MSA in the 7MM(2017-2030)

Multiple System Atrophy Report highlights

The Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Multiple System Atrophy Epidemiology Report

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA)

The report provides the segmentation of the Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) epidemiology

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Multiple System Atrophy (MSA): Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

