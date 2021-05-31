Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

“Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology” report has been added to DelveInsight

Urinary Incontinence Overview

Urinary incontinence, which is also known as the loss of bladder control is a common problem in which a person leaks urine by chance. Although, it may happen to anyone but older people specially women are severely affected by this problem. Urinary incontinence is not just a health problem, it can affect emotional, psychological and social life. Many people who have urinary incontinence are anxious to do normal daily events. They do not want to be too distant from a toilet. Urinary incontinence can keep people from enjoying life.

Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology Insights

DelveInsight’s ‘Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Urinary Incontinence epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Get a free Urinary Incontinence sample page- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/urinary-incontinence-epidemiology-forecast

Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology: Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology: Symptoms

Urinary incontinence is not a disease, it is a symptom. It can be caused by everyday habits, underlying medical conditions or physical problems. Certain drinks, foods, and medications may act as diuretics which stimulates the individual’s bladder; increasing the volume of urine. They include alcohol, caffeine, carbonated drinks, sparkling water, artificial sweeteners, chocolate, and large doses of vitamin C, among others.

Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology

Urinary incontinence include stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, functional incontinence, and mixed incontinence. Urinary incontinence is not a disease, it is a symptom. It can be caused by everyday habits, underlying medical conditions or physical problems. Certain drinks, foods, and medications may act as diuretics which stimulates the individual’s bladder; increasing the volume of urine.

They include alcohol, caffeine, carbonated drinks, sparkling water, artificial sweeteners, chocolate, and large doses of vitamin C, among others. It may also be caused by some easily treatable medical conditions, such as first urinary tract infection which can irritate the person’s bladder and cause strong urge to urinate. And, constipation in this condition hardens, compacts stool in the individual’s rectum, causing the nerves to be overactive and increasing the urinary frequency.

Key facts of the report Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology

According to the research study of Markland et al., the standardized age prevalence of urinary incontinence was observed as 51% in women and 13.9% in men in the United States. Also, Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) was the most common subtype, i.e., 24.8% in women than in men while the UUI (urgency UI) was most common in men, i.e., 8.3% in the United States.

According to the research study of Pederson et al., the prevalence rate of urinary incontinence was observed as 48.3%. Also, it had been observed that Stress urinary incontinence dominated among younger women, and urgency urinary incontinence and mixed urinary incontinence among women with more 80 years of age in Germany.

According to the research study of Ninomiya et al., the prevalence of SUI was observed at 16.7% (SUI, 13.0%; mixed urinary incontinence, 3.7%). Also, the prevalence of SUI and OAB symptoms increased with age, and 68.0% of women had one or more storage symptoms.

According to the research study of Villoro et al., 4.6% of Spanish women with age 15 and more have been diagnosed with UI as compared to 2.5% of men, with an average age of 71.9 in women and 72.7 in men. The prevalence increased with age and proceeded exponentially after age 60, especially in women, for whom the rates went from 3.5% in those between ages 50 and 59 to 25.4% in those above 80.

Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology Segmentation in 7MM (2018-2030)

Total Prevalence cases

Subtype Specific Cases

Gender-Specific Cases

Age-specific Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed and Treatable Population cases

Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Urinary Incontinence epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Urinary Incontinence

Total Cases of Urinary Incontinence according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Urinary Incontinence

Urinary Incontinence Report Scope

The Urinary Incontinence report

The Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology Report

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Urinary Incontinence in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Urinary Incontinence

The report provides the segmentation of the Urinary Incontinence epidemiology

Get a free Urinary Incontinence sample page- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/urinary-incontinence-epidemiology-forecast

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Urinary Incontinence Urinary Incontinence: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Urinary Incontinence Epidemiology Key Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Urinary Incontinence?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Urinary Incontinence epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Urinary Incontinence across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Urinary Incontinence?

What are the currently available treatments of Urinary Incontinence?

Related Reports

You can check our latest blogs- https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/