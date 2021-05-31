Home Automation Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2027

Home Automation Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the home automation market include 2GIG Technologies, AMX LLC, ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., iControl Networks Inc., Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG and Vantage Controls. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of IoT and automation is the majorly driving the market growth. Rise in disposable income, busier lifestyle leading to increasing demand for automation is again fueling the market growth. In addition to this, increasing use of smart phone based application, rise in digital savvy consumer and rapid Internet connectivity are some of the factors contributing the market growth. In spite of this, high initial installment cost is likely to hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of home automation.

Market Segmentation

The broad home automation market has been sub-grouped into product, application and networking type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Luxury (Custom) Home Automation System

Mainstream Home Automation System

DIY (Do It Yourself) Automation System

Managed Home Automation System

By Application

Lightening

Safety & Security

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning)

Energy Management

Entertainment

Others

By Networking Type

Wired System

Power-Line System

Computing Network System

Wireless System

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for home automation in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

