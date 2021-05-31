Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Expand their Businesses with New Investments

The growing technological developments, increasing population, and government participation in developments related to agriculture are boosting the growth of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market. Moreover, the growing need for food from huge population of the world and increasing government support to farmers to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in farming activities are other factors contributing to the growth of the market.

As land resources are not sufficient to fulfill the rising demand for food, technologies such as AI will help in harvesting sufficient quantities of crops to fulfill global demands. Various government policies, subsidized loans for investment in AI, free of cost training courses, and several other helpful schemes are likely to contribute to the growth of the artificial intelligence in agriculture market in coming years.

Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market

In the recent years, key players have started investing in the development of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to have an upper hand in the global market. Some of the leading players of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture industry, such as Deere & Company, Granular, Inc., Microsoft, Farmers Edge Inc., The Climate Corporation, Descartes Labs, Inc., GAMAYA, Inc., INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., aWhere Inc., and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a cutting-edge in the market in the recent period.

In January 2021, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), an Indian non-governmental trade association and advocacy group focused mainly on Information Technology and business process outsourcing industry, partnered with Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM) to launch an innovation factory to promote the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Such innovative developments by market players are contributing to the growth of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture industry.

As per a report by Research Dive, the global artificial intelligence in agriculture market is foreseen to garner a significant revenue by 2026 and reach newer heights from 2019 to 2026. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of these market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

