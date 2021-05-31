Pet Food Packaging Market To See prominent Growth in 2021

The rising adoption of household pets in the developed and developing countries across the globe is the significant factor anticipated to bolster the growth of the global pet food packaging market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The increase in pet population has increased the consumption of pet food items as well, which is progressively impacting the pet food packaging market. Besides, the owners of pet animals have become more concerned regarding the food quality and animal health. Therefore, the owners are looking for the good quality food products with good packaging. Also, good packaging can hugely impact the purchase decision of a customer. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global pet food packaging market by 2027.

Moreover, it has been found over the years that customers buy daily consumption food products using e-commerce mode. Customers only buy on the basis of how informative and attractive they find the pet food product packaging. Thus, e-commerce websites are hugely impacting and creating lucrative opportunities for the pet food packaging market.

Regional Outlook

The North America region is anticipated to account for the largest share in the global pet food packaging market during the forecast period. This can be majorly attributed to the changing lifestyle of people and growing economy in the region. Nowadays, people are much more busy working and don’t get time to cook meals for their pets, which is creating a growing need for quick food substitutes for pets. Furthermore, stringent government regulations have resulted in development and innovation in the regional market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for pet food packaging is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the region is majorly due to increasing awareness about animal cruelty and growing animal adoption rates due to rising humanization.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global pet food packaging market. These players include Amcor plc, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Mondi, CONSTANTIA, Greif, Sonoco Products Company, ProAmpac, WINPAK LTD., Ardagh Group S.A., and SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC. These players are implementing numerous strategies such as strategic partnerships, product development, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

