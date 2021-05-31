2021 Subsequent: COVID-19 impact scale analysis on the Global Nut-Free Cookies Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global nut-free cookies market is divided into three segments based on type, distribution channel, and region. The chocolate sub-segment of the type segment and offline sub-segment of the distribution channel segment are at a dominant position in the market.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of type, the global market is divided into the following:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Gingerbread

Others

Among these, the chocolate sub-segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period, 2020–2027.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global market is divided into the following:

Offline

Online

Among these, the offline sub-segment is foreseen to witness highest growth during the forecast period, 2020–2027. This is mainly because users find it extremely suitable and easy to buy from offline stores.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into the following:

Europe UK Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

North America Canada S. Mexico



Asia-Pacific South Korea Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Argentina Brazil Rest of LAMEA



Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is anticipated to observe accelerated growth from 2020–2027. This is mainly because of the rising awareness about allergies related to nuts, growing consumer spending on healthy food products, increasing number of diabetes patients, and growing availability of e-commerce platforms for food supply in this region.

Market Overview

As per the Research Dive report, the global nut-free cookies market is expected to perceive significant growth during the forecast period from 2020–2027. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, key players, and regions. Some of the key players of the market are Nestlé, Conagra Brands Inc., Skeeter Snacks, LLC., Rich Products Corporation, Mondelēz International, Inc., Britannia Industries, Divvies LLC, Homefree LLC, Not a Trace Pty Ltd., Terra Cotta Cookies Co., and others. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments by the market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

