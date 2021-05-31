Aircraft Microturbine Engine Market back after COVID-19 shutdown with huge growth

The aircraft microturbine engine industry across the globe is experiencing an undesirable impact during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hindrances during production, disruptions in the supply chain, and shortage of cash-flow are some of the reasons that are predicted to impact the market during the pandemic. The market is anticipated to recover by Q1/Q2 of 2033. Apart from this, several government bodies across the world are taking initiatives to back up the aerospace & defense industry to offer higher visibility to them. For example, in March 2020, the United States signed the CARES Act that will offer $61.0 billion grants for excise tax and loans relief for the aviation sector. Moreover, the market is estimated to enhance in the post-Covid-19 period due to the availability of skilled and expert people for carrying out critical work.

Also, facets such as rise in the demand for commercial and private aircraft, new product revelations, intense research and development projects, and building product portfolio is speculated to ignite the growth of the market after the coronavirus mayhem. For example, in April 2020, AeroVironment, an aircraft company, declared the launch of Quantix Recon, an automated hybrid vertical take-off & landing vehicle. This launch will mark a huge milestone in the market during the Covid-19 pandemic. All these aspects are considered to govern the market during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Market Forecasts Pre & Post Covid-19 Pandemic

Timeframe Market Size CAGR Figures Pre- Covid-19 Estimates $731.1 million 10.3% Post-Covid-19 (2020) Estimates $40.2 million 9.5%

As per a latest report articulated by the Research Dive’s analysts, the global aircraft microturbine engine market is estimated to cross $125.2 million by the end of 2029, rising from $60.1 million in the year 2021, at a notable growth rate of 9.5% during the 2022-2029 estimated timeframe. This report amalgamates the ongoing state of affairs and growth of the market in the future years. Moreover, the market study is put forth by researchers by examining all the vital features that are impacting the future and the present upsurge of the market. In addition, the leading players of the market are AMT Netherlands B.V., Honeywell International Inc, UAV Turbines, Inc., Rolls-Royce plc, Elliott Group, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., AeroDesignWorks GmbH, GE, JetsMunt SL, and PBS Group. These market players are focusing on devising unique strategies for improving SWOT scrutiny, new product designs, mergers & acquisitions of promising companies, building robust portfolios, and research & development projects.

