Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market To See prominent Growth

The well-established participants of the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market are opting for unique strategies such as creating product portfolios, tie-ups & collaborations, product announcements & advertisements, financing in research & development activities, and mergers & acquisitions. These strategies are aiding the businesses in gaining exquisite power in the global market worldwide. For instance, in July 2020, researchers of Virginia Tech at the Center for Marine Autonomy & Robotics have collaborated with Dive Technologies, a Boston-based AUV company, for the testing and development of the autonomous underwater vehicle. This vehicle offers novel designs, autonomy systems, software, and flawless control.

Apart from this, in October 2018, UTEC (The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Co., Ltd.), a global surveying firm and an Acteon company, successfully completed its LARS (launch and new recovery system) for seven AUV fleet. The autonomous underwater vehicles are utilized for seabed survey in the renewable and oil sectors. The UTEC’s LARS enables an AUV to be operated and recovered without a boat. Thus, improving safety and simplifying operations. The LARS decreases costs and enhances the efficiency of the AUVs as well.

Furthermore, the key players are advancing in this market due to less workforce requirements, low operation expenses, high efficiency of the AUVs to work in deep seas, and intense usage of AUVs in the oil and gas sectors. Moreover, the potential of autonomous underwater vehicles to hold down fierce underwater storms and dive deep into the seafloors is predicted to be a major attraction for the key players to dive deep into the market. Technological discoveries by the companies dealing with AUVs are expected to boost the market growth in the future years. In April 2019, Teledyne Gavia, an AUV manufacturer, introduced the SeaRaptor which has the ability to operate at the depth of 6000 meters and can be personalized as well.

Key Market Players

The prominent players of the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market are as follows:

Fugro

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

International Submarine Engineering Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Boston Engineering Corporation

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

Saab AB

L3Harris OceanServer

KONGSBERG

According to a latest report offered by Research Dive, the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is projected to experience massive growth during 2019-2026 estimated timeframe. The report amalgamates the ongoing state of affairs and growth of the market in the future years. Moreover, the market study is put forth by researchers by examining all the vital features that are impacting the future and the present upsurge of the market.

