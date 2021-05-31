How High Altitude Platforms Market Will Change Your Business perspective?

According to a new report offered by Research Dive, the global high altitude platforms market is predicted to witness exponential rise in revenue and growth rate during 2020-2027 estimated timeframe. The high altitude platform is utilized for navigation, surveillance, and communication for civilian and military based applications. Also, internet services, environmental mapping, and aerial imaging are other usages of this platform. Further, these platforms can be either manned or unmanned, balloons, airships, or airplanes. The report amalgamates the ongoing state of affairs and growth of the market in the future years. Moreover, the market study is put forth by researchers by examining all the vital features that are impacting the future and the present upsurge of the market.

The aerial vehicles are set-up at a height of 50,000 feet or more, thus assuring wider surface area coverage. This aids in augmenting reach and accessibility at minimum costs. For instance, in December 2020, Airbus Defense and Space, an aerospace company, successfully wrapped up a novel test flight project for its Zephyr HAPS in Arizona, U.S.A. The test was focused on control, aircraft agility, and operations. The test flight was a huge success despite the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, in April 2020, Alphabet Inc, a multinational conglomerate company in America, witnessed a major happening when its Loon project was launched in Kenya. The balloons of the Alphabet’s commercial services took flight over Kenya successfully in partnership with Telkom Kenya, a telecommunications company. Loon utilizes balloons to deploy internet connectivity in the remote regions. These types of investments by companies are expected to provide promising opportunities for the market in the forecasted timeframe. Also, surge in government investments to generate modern technology and the need to improvise surveillance and imaging sector is projected to open up several opportunities for the market in the near future.

Key Players of the Market

The prominent key players of the global high altitude platforms market are AeroVironment, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Aeros, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raven Industries, Inc., IAI, Lindstrand Technologies Limited, L.P., TCOM, ILC Dover LP, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation. These market players are focusing on devising unique strategies for improving SWOT scrutiny, new product designs, mergers & acquisitions of promising companies, building robust portfolios, and research & development projects.

