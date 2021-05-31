Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market To See prominent Growth by 2027

Every country has its own set of rules for air traffic management and is strictly followed.The UAV drones industry is projected to augment in the forecasted years (2020-2027) due to the increase in the usage of drones in the defense and military fields. The military sector utilizes drones for missions such as surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, intelligence, carrying aircraft ordinances like ATGMs, missiles, or bombs for attack purposes. One of the biggest advantages of using UAVs in the defense field is that they can be remotely controlled, therefore the chances of enemy attack or harm is next to zero. These facets are predicted to boost the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

Apart from this, the rise in the demand for drones in several end-user sectors such as event industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the predicted timeframe. For example, in the event industry drones are utilized for accurate mapping and swift performance of the area for the organizing team, to grasp spatial possibilities and ideas. Also, they are used to capture images or footages of angles that could be difficult to get such as aerial and confined spaces shots or videos that are impossible for a human to acquire. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence in the UAVs for numerous functions in the end-use sectors is expected to open up growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. All these factors are estimated to bolster the global market growth in the analyzed timeframe.

The market is likely to face obstacles due to rules and regulations implemented as per the air traffic control for flying objects.

Key Market Players

The well-established key players of the global unmanned aerial vehicle drones market are Aerovironment, Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, Textron Inc., SZ DJI, Boeing, Parrot, Aeryon Labs, 3D Robotics, and Thales. These market players are focusing on devising unique strategies for improving SWOT scrutiny, new product designs, mergers & acquisitions of promising companies, building robust portfolios, and research & development projects.

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drones market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $55,649.0 million by 2027, from $19,528.6 million in 2019 and rise at a growth rate of 19.9% during 2020-2027 timeframe. The report amalgamates the ongoing state of affairs and growth of the market in the future years. Moreover, the market study is put forth by researchers by examining all the vital features that are impacting the future and the present upsurge of the market.

