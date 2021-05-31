Airborne Sensors Market back after COVID-19 shutdown with huge growth

The global airborne sensors market is expected to observe slow growth during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to supply chain disruptions and factory closures. The government, as well as businesses are taking steps to combat or mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. For example, the United States military announced in November 2020 that it is developing airborne devices to monitor pathogens and viruses like COVID-19 in seconds or minutes. The project’s name is SenSARS, and its main goal is to create a sensor that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the atmosphere for public health purposes. Several businesses remained fully operational during the pandemic. Hexagon, for example, announced in May 2020 that they are fully operational during the coronavirus pandemic, and that their HxGN Content Program is assisting the US administration and other NGOs in tracking the COVID-19 outbreak. The company assisting by supplying aerial photos that can be used in geo-information, data items, creating maps, and displaying objects at street level.

Market Forecast

The global airborne sensor market was accounted for $8,500.0 million in 2019 and is estimated to garner $12,086.9 million by 2027, and surge at a CAGR of 4.6% during the analysis period. The Asia-Pacific airborne sensor market is estimated to garner a revenue of $3,035.0 million and surge at a CAGR of 5.2% during the analysis period.

Key Markets Players:

The major key players in the global airborne sensors market are AVT Airborne Sensing GmbH, ITT INC., Honeywell International Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Teledyne Optech, Information Systems Laboratories (ISL), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, and HEXAGON. These players are applying business tactics and adopting several strategies to hold a robust position in the global industry. In May 2020, Teledyne Optech, a global leader in advanced lidar sensors, entered into an agreement with Aerial Surveys International (ASI) in order to sell a Galaxy T2000. The firm is concentrating on upgrading their Galaxy Prime to a Galaxy T2000 and installing all lidar sensors in the productivity-boosting “G2 Sensor System.” The Galaxy T2000, when paired with the G2 system, is a significant step forward for the airborne survey market, according to the firm.

