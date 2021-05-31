Informative: Analysis reveals the clear picture of the Global Ship Bridge Simulator Market

The global ship bridge simulator market is primarily divided into 2 major segments. They are type and application.

Type

The type segment is further divided into the 2 sub-segments which are non-interactive ship bridge simulators and interactive ship bridge simulators. The interactive ship bridge simulators provide knowledge about the sea surface as well as recommendations for the ship’s berthing. The interactive bridge simulator offers a real-time physical simulation that includes ship movements and calculations. Integrated mathematical module, support interaction, and real-time data sharing make up the majority of the device architecture. The simulation tool’s maneuverability module allows the user to control the bow thrusters, steering gear, and engine in a controlled setting.

Application

The application segment is further divided into 2 sub-segments: marine system testing and marine professional testing. Due to the growing number of people interested in entering the navy and other maritime services around the world, the marine professional training system sub-segment is predicted to witness rapid growth in the coming future. Another main factor responsible for the growth of this sub-segment is the increasing demand from people planning to travel by boats. During the forecast period, the marine system testing market is expected to expand significantly, owing to rising international warfare and development attributed to technical advances.

Region

The global ship bridge simulator market is divided into the following regions – North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Among these, the Asia-pacific region is predicted to hold largest share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of maritime institutes and training academies in this region. Moreover, import & export business and the ever- increasing passenger traffic in this region is expected to fuel the need for marine systems and also propel the growth of the ship bridge simulator market in this region.

Key Market Players

The key market players functioning in the global ship bridge simulator market are as follows – Presagis Canada Inc, Adacel Technologies Limited, PC Maritime, NAUDEQ, Kongsberg Digital, ABoa Mare, Image Soft., and Force Technologies. These players are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a leading position in the global market.

