Growing: How has COVID-19 impacted the Low-Speed Vehicle Market

Some of the top known companies that are contributing to the growth of the global low speed vehicle market are Trane Technologies Plc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., John Deere, Kubota Co, Columbia Vehicle Group, Textron Inc, Polaris Inc., The Toro Co, American Landmaster, and AGT Electric Cars. These organizations are working on the growth of the market by working on a variety of activities such as mergers, product launches, partnerships, investments and more. The above strategies have assisted the market in further gaining prominence.

Some of the recent development are listed below –

In July 2019, Columbia Vehicle group, a pioneer and manufacturer of top quality commercial utility and industrial work vehicles that are powered with electricity, partnered with Markin, a financial assistance expert. With this partnership, the companies together decided to offer its customers financial assistance and options when they opt to buy any of their electronic vehicles from an authorized dealership. With this initiative, customers will be able to avail the extensive assistance from Marlin due to their years of industry experience. This option is available not only on electric vehicles, but on commercial utility and industrial vehicles as well.

In April 2021, Polaris Inc, a brand known for their production of high quality and all terrain vehicles, launched a new range of GEM electric vehicles. These mini golf cart type automobiles are fitted with a sky roof that offers a panoramic view, has a variety of upholstery options, a music system from Rockford Fosgate, and also some glow lighting in its interiors for the night time. The company also allows their customers to customize the vehicle according to their requirements.

Research Dive’s report contains a detailed description of the market’s analysis, which also includes data received from various industry experts and other such reliable sources. Additionally, the report is also inclusive of the various segments that are available along with the variety of products that the key players bring out into the market.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/