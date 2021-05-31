Broadening: What are the factors creating investment opportunities in the Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market

According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global automotive active health monitoring system market is divided into six vast segments. They are: by vehicle type, by application, by location, by component, by deployment, and by region.

Vehicle Type Segment- The passenger vehicle sub-segment is the major contributor to the market’s growth. This is mainly because most of the OEMs are particularly focusing only on passenger vehicles.

In addition, the majority of leading automotive manufacturers are incorporating active health monitoring systems that are usually manufacturers of only passenger vehicles. All these factors are expected to drive the sub-segment’s market growth in the coming years.

Location Segment- The dashboard sub-segment is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. This is mainly because dashboard is considered as the most favorable placement of active health monitoring systems, owing to its capability of face detection, gesture recognition, reading active drowsiness, tiredness, and distractions.

Application Segment- The pulse sub-segment is set to gain momentum in the global market by 2027. This is mainly because pulse segment is considered as the most effective way of monitoring the health condition of an individual. Besides, any fluctuation in the driver’s pulse can be quickly and easily monitored with a pulse device, which can help in preventing road accidents while driving.

Component Segment- The other sub-segment including other equipment, such as cameras, infotainment systems, processors, and more is predicted to contribute immensely to the growth of the global market by 2027. This significant growth can be attributed to technological advancements, and development of monitoring systems and digital health applications.

Deployment Segment- The cloud-based sub-segment is one of the biggest contributors to the growth of the market and is also predicted to help the market grow even more during the forecast period. Improved data security, cost-effectiveness, better storage capacity with worldwide assistance, continuous upgradation in features, and low maintenance are the factors predicted to drive the sub-segment’s market growth in the coming years.

Region Segment – Europe is predicted to gain the highest revenue in the overall market by 2027, due to the presence of highly advanced technology, world class infrastructure, and is also constantly involved in development activities.

The above sub-segments work collectively to help the automotive active health monitoring system market grow immensely during the forecast period.

