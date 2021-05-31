Extension: What are the factors restraining the growth of the Telematics Solutions Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global telematics solutions market is divided into different segments based on vehicle type, offering type, application, end-users, and regional outlook.

Vehicle Type

Among the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle sub-segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue share by 2027, owing to the growing competition for telematics systems related to comfort and reliability in passenger vehicles.

Offering Type

Among offering type, the services sub-segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be majorly owing to the rising awareness among people regarding the usage of renewal energy sources along with environmental concerns.

Application

Among application, the fleet management sub-segment is estimated to subjugate the global industry by 2027. This is mainly because fleet management is most widely used by the large commercial vehicle fleet operators. Besides, fleet management organizations provide better accessibility to the vehicle maintenance schedule, clear service routing, and improved driver protection.

End-Users

Among end-users, the automobile sub-segment is anticipated to hold the majority of share in the global industry over the forecast period. This can be attributed to stringent government regulations and enhanced road protection coupled with security networks.

Region

Among region, the Asia Pacific market for telematics solutions is expected to attain a leading position in the global industry by 2027. This can be attributed to the rising competition for insurance risk evaluation, fleet management services, and driver conduct in commercial vehicles. On the other hand, the North America region is predicted to be the grow at fastest rate after the Asia Pacific region.

Market Overview

There rising demand for transports and increasing logistics across the globe is the major factor predicted to drive the growth of the global telematics solutions market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Besides, the global market is undergoing a major transition with the arrival of automated vehicle technologies and electric cars. Moreover, the growth of new fields, such as the Mobility-as-a-Service Providers (MaaS) and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and the introduction of new IoT-based sectors are factors expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the global market by 2027.

