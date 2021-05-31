Heightening: Extension of Weigh-In-Motion System Market in the next five years

The growing demand for smart transportation for highway commute of heavy-duty vehicles is boosting the growth of the global weigh-in-motion system market. Moreover, as the number of vehicles running on roads is rising, the problem of traffic congestion is also growing. A weigh in motion system aids in blocking the highly loaded, heavy-duty vehicles from using specific roads to prevent the roads from damage. This system possesses several sensors like weight sensors, speed sensors, and many others that are used in the weigh. The system calculates the vehicles’ weight precisely and takes off the highly loaded heavy-duty vehicle that might hamper the road structure. Owing to these benefits, the demand for weigh-in-motion systems is rising, which is driving the global weigh in motion system market growth.

Inquire Here Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

In some cases, a weigh-in-motion system is installed in the vehicles itself instead of the ground. The system sends the calculated data regarding weight and speed of the vehicle to the receiving station. When these systems are installed in the vehicles, the infrastructure cost needed for stable on ground weigh-in-motion systems gets reduced. The rising trend of onboard weigh-in-motion systems in heavy-duty vehicles is anticipated to unlock novel opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global weigh-in-motion system industry, such as Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Inc., International Road Dynamics Inc., SWARCO AG, Kistler Group., FLIR Systems, Inc., TE Connectivity., Raytheon Company., Axis Communications AB., Siemens Ltd., Sensys Networks, Inc., and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in obtaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

In February 2020, Kistler, a global front-runner in providing modular solutions in dynamic measurement technology for pressure, force, torque and acceleration applications, launched a new Weigh In Motion (WIM) system called KiTraffic Digital. The system does not have an induction loop; the sensor itself registers when a vehicle needs to be measured.

Such innovative developments by market players are contributing to the growth of the global weigh-in-motion system industry. As per a report by Research Dive, the global weigh-in-motion system market is foreseen to garner a significant revenue and reach newer heights from 2020 to 2027.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/