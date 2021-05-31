Widening: What is the scope of business growth in the Blockchain Market?

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Blockchain Market, by Type (Private, Public, Hybrid, Side-chains), Application (Crypto-currencies, Smart Contracts, Financial Services, Video Games, Supply Chain, Domain Names, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), End-User (Government, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Science, Transportation & Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”.

The report claims that the global blockchain market is expected to perceive remarkable growth from 2020 to 2027. This research report provides complete insights on the present condition and future scope of the market. The report is an inclusive research study, offering reliable market insights for shareholders, new entrants, established market players, investors, stakeholders, etc.

Key Segment Highlights of the Market:

The market is segmented based on type, application, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Among type segment, the public network sub-segment is projected to observe significant growth in the projected period. This is chiefly because public networks are highly preferred in several application areas.

Among end user segment, the BFSI sub-segment is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the estimated period. This is mostly due to growing implementation of digitalized process platforms by BFSI for advancing audit transparency.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to show widespread growth and reveal rewarding growth opportunities for the market growth in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing usage of digital payments, digital wallets, and smart contact in the region.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, the rapid adoption of blockchain technology due to rising awareness about its benefits, such as simplification in business processes, accesses to cryptographic database, minimizing operational costs, and resource optimization, is the key factor driving the global blockchain industry growth. However, implementation of stringent rules and regulations for using blockchain technology is expected to obstruct the market growth. For instance, in India the crypto-currency trade is restricted, whereas in nations such as the U.K. and the U.S. there are no particular policies, which can lead to misuse of this technology.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Blockchain Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/317

Top Players of the Industry

The top players of the global blockchain industry are

Bitfury, Microsoft Co.,

SAP SE,

Intel Co.,

Oracle Co.,

International Business Machines Co.,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Guard time,

Digital Asset

Numerous winning business approaches and plans, including groundbreaking technological advances, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc., carried out by these players are aiding them in achieving a noteworthy position in the global market. In addition, the report provides several finer points about the leading players, such as annual performance, financial status, and product portfolio along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

