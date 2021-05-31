New Study: Hospital Information System Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Global Hospital Information System (HIS) Market is valued at USD 14.70 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 48.35 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period.

HIS (Hospital Information System) refers to a digital integrated information management system designed to manage medical data. Tools such as electronic medical records (EMR), computational physician order entry, laboratory information systems, pharmacy information systems, and radiological information systems help to minimize the likelihood of errors. It replaces documents such as patient health records, prescriptions, doctor’s notes, and dictations with electronically preserved data. HIS also provides improved operational efficiencies and data management capabilities through data analytics, collaborative care, cost management, and patient health management.

Market Segments

By Application

Clinical information systems

Administrative information systems

Electronic medical records

Laboratory information system

Radiology information system

Pharmacy information system

Others

By Component

Services

Software

By Deployment

Cloud-based deployment

On-premise deployment

Key Players

Major industry players in the hospital information system market are Cerner Corporation, Comarch, Meditech, McKesson, Epic System, Siemens Healthcare, CPIS, Eclipsys, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, and Wipro.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Hospital Information System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Hospital Information System Market Report

1. What was the Hospital Information System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Hospital Information System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Hospital Information System Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Hospital Information System market.

The market share of the global Hospital Information System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Hospital Information System market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Hospital Information System market.

