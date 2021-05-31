Surgical Sealant and Adhesive Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Surgical Sealant and Adhesive Market were valued at USD 2,250 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 3,345 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Surgical sealants are used during or after surgery to prevent surgical complications such as leakage of air, blood, and body fluids. Surgical sealants and adhesives come in the form of films and foams, creating a hemostatic layer to block blood and air leakage at the target area.

Market Segments

By Product

Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives

Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Sealants and Adhesives

By Indication

Tissue Sealing

Surgical Hemostasis

Tissue Engineering

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

CNS Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Pulmonary Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Other Applications

Key Players

The prominent players in the surgical sealants and adhesives markets are Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US), Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), CSL Limited (Australia), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), MicroVal (France), GEM Srl (Italy), Hemostasis, LLC (US), Péters Surgical (France), and Tissuemed Ltd (UK).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Surgical Sealant and Adhesive industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Surgical Sealant and Adhesive Market Report

1. What was the Surgical Sealant and Adhesive Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Surgical Sealant and Adhesive Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surgical Sealant and Adhesive Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Surgical Sealant and Adhesive market.

The market share of the global Surgical Sealant and Adhesive market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Surgical Sealant and Adhesive market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Surgical Sealant and Adhesive market.

