Vegan Cheese and Processed Cheese Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Vegan cheese is a non-dairy or plant cheese analogue aimed at vegans and other people who want to avoid animal products, including those who are lactose-intolerant. As with plant milk, vegan cheese can be made from cashews, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, soybeans, coconut oil, rice, almonds and other nuts, and nutritional yeast.

In 2019, the global Vegan Cheese and Processed Cheeses market size was US$ 9127.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10570 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2% during 2021-2027.

The major companies include:

Follow Your Heart

Daiya

Tofutti

Heidi Ho

Kite Hill

Cow Tree Nut Cheese

Uhrenholt A/S

Bute Island Foods

Vtopian Artisan Cheeses

Punk Rawk Labs

Violife

Parmela Creamery

Treeline Treenut Cheese

Segment by Type, the Vegan Cheese and Processed Cheeses market is segmented into

Processed Cheese

Vegan Cheese

Segment by Application, the Vegan Cheese and Processed Cheeses market is segmented into

Retail

Ingredients

Catering

