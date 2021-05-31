Asia-Pacific Meal Replacement Products Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Asia-Pacific Meal Replacement Products market is anticipated to showcase significant CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factors that drive the growth of the meal replacement products market include the increasing focus of meal replacement products manufacturers towards innovations. The key companies across the region are highly inclined towards expanding their production capabilities via expansion of their production facilities. Further, the key players including Amway, Herbalife, Nestle SA, Glanbia PLC,Mondelez International, Inc., and Bulk Nutrients among others are contributing towards the Asia-Pacific meal replacement products market growth.

These manufacturers are adopting different growth strategies including capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, new product launch, and product innovation to remain competitive in the marketplace. For instance, in January 2018, Herbalife Nutrition India, a global nutritional company, had launched Strawberry flavor variant of Formula 1 Nutritional shake mix in India. This adds to choices offered by the existing line-up of flavors of the highly successful Formula 1 range of protein shakes: Vanilla, Chocolate, Mango and Orange Cream. One serving of Formula 1 Strawberry flavor shake mix provides 95 kcal of energy and is simple to prepare and is also low in glycemic index (GI).

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Product Type

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Kellogg Company, General Mills, Abbott Nutrition

Asia-Pacific Meal Replacement Products Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Ready-to-Drink Products

Nutritional Bars

Powdered Products

Others

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Store

Others

Asia-Pacific Meal Replacement Products Market Report Segment by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Amway India

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Kellogg Company

MyDaily Meal

Marico Industries Ltd (Saffola)

General Mills

Abbott Nutrition

Naturell (India) Pvt. Ltd.

